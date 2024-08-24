China's New Military Doctrine: Winning Wars Against Powerful Enemies and Adversaries | External Affairs Defense and Security News





China claims most of the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan dispute its claims. | Image: Shutterstock

After long advocating victory in local wars, the Chinese military is increasingly focusing on winning wars against powerful enemies and adversaries, a senior defense official said, amid growing challenges Beijing faces on multiple fronts, including from the United States. President Xi Jinping also asked the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to improve its strategic capability to defend the country's sovereignty and development interests. Marking the 120th birthday of Deng Xiaoping, widely hailed as the supreme leader and architect of modern China who rebuilt the country after the disastrous Mao Zedong era, Xi Jinping not only hailed his outstanding contributions to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), the country and the world, but also stressed the importance he attaches to building a modern military. The best way to honor Deng is to continue to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics that he initiated, Xi said in his speech at a gathering to mark Deng's birth anniversary. He also recalled that Deng had stressed the need to make the PLA a strong, modernized and well-organized force, and to have fewer but better troops. Xi Jinping, who is also commander-in-chief of the PLA, on Thursday urged the military to improve its strategic capability to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, the Hong Kong-based South China Post reported. It is significant that at a PLA commemoration, Miao Hua, a member of the Central Military Commission, the military's top decision-making body headed by Xi, said: “In the new journey, we must focus on building capabilities to defeat powerful enemies and opponents.” Earlier Wednesday, an article in the PLA's official daily said Deng had made the strategic judgment that world wars could be postponed or avoided in the 1980s, but that China was now facing major changes not seen in a century. We must always maintain strategic clarity on possible war risks, make comprehensive preparations for military struggle, effectively deter war, and resolutely win the war. The latest directive to the PLA to win wars against powerful enemies and opponents is seen as a major course correction for the Chinese military given the growing challenges China faces on multiple fronts. Until recently, the CCP's directive to the PLA was to develop the capability to win local wars, given the long-standing border dispute between China and India, in addition to maritime disputes involving the South China Sea and the East China Sea with Japan. China's relations with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, have also deteriorated in recent times. China claims most of the South China Sea while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan dispute its claims. As recently as 2022, in his speech at the Party congress, Xi Jinping set victory in local wars as a goal and asked the PLA to improve training and war readiness in all aspects and improve the army's ability to fight and win. We will strengthen the normal and diversified use of military forces, conduct military struggles with determination and flexibility, shape the security posture, contain crises and conflicts, and win local wars, he said then. Analysts said the strategic shift from winning local wars to defeating powerful enemies and opponents was consistent with Beijing's thinking about the risks it faces and its increasing focus on security, especially in the face of growing China-U.S. rivalry on multiple fronts. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First published: August 24, 2024 | 9:38 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/external-affairs-defence-security/news/chinese-military-s-new-doctrine-win-wars-against-strong-enemies-opponents-124082400804_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos