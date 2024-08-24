Finance Minister denies resignation rumours





Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Imek on Friday denied rumors of his resignation, calling the reports unfounded and harmful. “I have not resigned. The scenarios that are circulating are not true,” imek wrote on X. He also said his team was committed to improving Turkey's financial stability. Apparently the official statements were not enough, let me write it here too! I did not resign. The scenarios put forward are not true. – Economic management works in a team spirit. We are aware of the great and difficult responsibility we have assumed. With the awareness of this responsibility, we improve every day. – Mehmet Simsek (@memetsimsek) August 23, 2024 Imek's denial follows a social media post by Cemal Enginyurt, a lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Party, who claimed that Imek had resigned. Following the denial of resignation rumors, the Financial Markets Board (SPK) announced that it had launched an investigation into social media accounts that allegedly misled investors and caused financial damage by spreading false information about Imeks’ resignation. Enginyurt criticized the SPK’s announcement and called for a broader investigation, naming several individuals he said should also be investigated for financial misconduct. The Treasury and Finance Ministry had already refuted similar allegations earlier this week. Reports emerged in Turkish media on Wednesday that Imek, a former Merrill Lynch economist appointed finance minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan after the 2023 general election, tried to resign two weeks ago but was stopped by Ylmaz. Mr. Imek highlighted the progress made in the government's economic reform program, citing the improvement in the current account deficit and central bank reserves. He stressed that economic stability was the main objective, with significant progress made in reducing inflation. The finance minister also expressed his gratitude for Erdoan's support during this difficult time. The rumours come amid reports of disagreements between the imeks and the government's tax policy, which has been accused of favouring big business over ordinary citizens. Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz had previously denied the allegations. The government's anti-disinformation center also issued a statement urging citizens not to believe what it called “deliberately disseminated disinformation aimed at creating market instability.” Last month, the Finance Ministry admitted that some large companies had failed to pay taxes, sparking public outrage amid a deepening economic crisis and high living costs in the country. The ministry confirmed that some construction companies, despite having won lucrative government contracts worth billions of dollars, have not paid any taxes, attributing this to existing tax exemptions and deductions that it now plans to eliminate. The ministry has promised to implement policy changes to ensure these companies contribute fairly in the future. Cevdet Akay, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), announced last month, based on data from the Turkish tax authority, that the government had written off TL 7.5 billion ($227 million) in unpaid tax debts and penalties, mostly for wealthy and pro-government companies, between 2013 and 2023. Akay announced that the government had forgiven TL 2.5 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties totaling TL 4.9 billion over the past 10 years, accusing it of unfairly penalizing ordinary people who pay their taxes while forgiving the tax debt of the wealthy. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/08/24/finance-minister-denies-rumor-of-resign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos