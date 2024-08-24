FRASCATI, Italy I spent the Republican convention in Madrid and half of the Democratic convention in the picturesque suburbs of Rome. That’s rare; as a political buff, I’ve been glued to the television for both conventions in half a century, and I haven’t spent my entire life in Europe.

This time, my family and professional obligations took me to the Mediterranean coast in the summer, and I had to follow events at odd hours and even catch glimpses of local news. Poor me.

But these experiences have made one thing clear: American politics make as much headlines in Europe as they do in Peoria. Our allies are sometimes too involved. I remember a relative of my wife telling me, in Scotland, years ago, that Europeans deserved to vote in American elections because they saw how much they were influenced by the choice of their leader.

Sorry, Charlie. No.

Another thing that my stay in Europe clearly demonstrated to me: its press is just as Kamala Harris' Corner as the press does in the United States.

Not only do European journalists come from the same left-wing movement as their American brothers, but even those who try to be fair read what journalists say. The New York Times and the The Washington Post writes:and they watch our channels. And the impression they get from these sources is reality for them.

So here they are selling the same myth about President Joe Biden, that he made a huge sacrifice and, for the good of the country, agreed to hand over to Harris.

The truth, of course, is that up until the moment he was almost certainly forced to send an unsigned letter announcing his resignation, Biden insisted that he would stay in the race. He only agreed to withdraw when the party barons, and in particular a baroness, called him and threatened to leave or be eliminated.

SO, in Italy Rai NewsBefore Biden's speech, he will receive a chorus of applause from the Democratic delegates elected on his behalf. The news agency quoted President Jaime Harrison as saying: “We thank the leader for his 50 years of selfless leadership. This is a president who has always been with us and, by God, has always fought for us.”

The opening day, he said, saw a slate of speakers highlighting how Biden and Harris have put America's interests above their own, in contrast to what they see as the self-serving stewardship of former president and Republican nominee Trump.

The Italian Communists, for their part, wasted no time in hailing the new Democratic Party organization. Il Manifesto, the Communist Party’s aptly named organ, called the second day of the convention “adults’ day.” Because once Biden was definitively out of the way, the stars of the global left would then take center stage.

Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama take the stage to tell the thousands of galvanized and happy Democrats that everything is going very well, but there is still a long way to go, Il Manifesto declared. And it is not enough to win these elections, you have to win hands down. On the one hand because in this way you cannot claim fraud, and on the other hand because without a majority in Congress the path to real reforms is blocked.

But Europeans are no more convinced than Americans that what the media reports reflect the reality on the ground. I come from conservative backgrounds, so I may not be the best person to capture popular sentiment. It is true that Donald Trump arouses as many strong opinions here as he does at home, but the people I was with, whether government leaders or politicians, journalists and, most importantly, ordinary Italians and Spanish citizens, were not convinced that the Harris-Biden coalition would be the best solution for them. Many of them actively liked Trump.

In fact, America's decline would worry most Europeans I met, although some political leaders, charged with looking after the interests of those who elected them, must prepare for the eventuality that the United States suddenly ceases to be the world's leading power.

They are not blind to the fact that Vladimir Putin invaded Russia’s neighboring Ukraine, even though he is still bogged down there three years later when he had hoped to take kyiv in three weeks. Nor are they blind to the fact that China, driven by Xi Jinping’s aggressive policies, is flexing its muscles in the South China Sea.

Of course, for the editorials in Il Manifesto magazine that call Sanders and the two Obamas adults, a victory for Putin or Xi, and more importantly, a defeat for the United States, would be good news. But they are as representative of Europe as Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Life is of the United States. Europeans should be skeptical.

Mike Gonzalez is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and co-author of NextGen Marxism. Heritage is mentioned for identification purposes only. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not reflect any institutional position of Heritage or its Board of Trustees.