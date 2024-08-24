Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his visit to Poland and Ukraine





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Delhi today after concluding his two-country visit to Poland and Ukraine. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Delhi's Palam airport today after concluding his two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland was the first by an Indian prime minister in 45 years. It was also the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine. During his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi and President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated their willingness to further cooperate in upholding the principles of international law, including the UN Charter. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard. The Indian side reiterated its principled position and emphasis on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as part of which India participated in the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Burgenstock, Switzerland in June 2024. The Ukrainian side welcomed India's participation and stressed the importance of high-level Indian participation in the upcoming peace summit. India and Ukraine signed four agreements during the visit. During his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with his counterpart Donald Tusk. The two countries decided to elevate their ties to the level of “strategic partnership”. The two leaders expressed their deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine, including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, in accordance with international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. They also highlighted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy security, particularly for countries in the South. In the context of this war, they share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. Russia and Ukraine have been in conflict for almost two and a half years. India and Poland also reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts. Both sides stressed the need for firm implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, as well as the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They also reaffirmed the importance of early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT). Both sides reinforced their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the international law of the sea as reflected in UNCLOS and with full respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation for the benefit of maritime security and international peace and stability.

