London unveils plans for memorial to victims of transatlantic slavery







An artistic illustration shows Khaleb Brooks' The Wake, which is set to be London's first memorial to the victims of transatlantic slavery.



The memorial will be located at West India Quay in east London, where warehouses were built in the early 19th century to receive what the city hall has described as the products of slavery, such as sugar from Caribbean plantations. For more than 300 years, British ships forcibly transported more than 3 million African slaves across the Atlantic Ocean, and the City of London was the financial centre of this trade.

“We know that much of London’s wealth was built on the backs of slaves,” said Debbie Weekes-Bernard, London’s deputy mayor for communities and social justice, announcing the winning entry.

Inspired by the shape of cowrie shells, widely used as currency across Africa for the slave trade, Khaleb Brooks' The Wake will be a seven-meter (23-foot) tall bronze sculpture that visitors will be able to enter.

Inside, the walls will bear the names of those enslaved. “We are our history, it tells us where we have been, where we are and where we can go,” Brooks said. City Hall has pledged 500,000 pounds ($655,750) to fund the memorial, which is expected to be installed in 2026, but private donations will also be needed. The total amount needed has not been set. Weekes-Bernard said she hoped the memorial, which will be supported by an education program about slavery, would be a step in helping Britain have a broader conversation about its past.

She said confronting history could help address some of its legacies today, including racial discrimination. There needs to be a discussion about how history connects to the experiences of black communities today.

There are more than 900 public monuments, such as statues, busts and plaques, across Britain linked to transatlantic slavery, but the vast majority are linked to white slaveholders or abolitionists, according to a survey mapping such monuments.

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police in 2020, Black Lives Matter protests swept the world, and several statues of slave traders and settlers were toppled, including that of shopkeeper Edward Colston in Bristol. Critics argued that such actions amounted to a censorship of history.

The idea of ​​erecting a slavery memorial in London is not new. Memorial 2007 had obtained planning permission for a site in Hyde Park and the support of the then mayor, Boris Johnson, but the memorial has not received government funding and has not yet been built.

Oku Ekpenyon, a 2007 Memorial activist, said: “We just have to keep moving forward.” Related article



