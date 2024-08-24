Foo Fighters say they did not approve of Trump's use of 'My Hero' at Arizona rally, will donate royalties to Harris-Walz campaign





Former President Donald Trump has drawn fire from yet another band for using his music without permission. This time, it's the Foo Fighters.

The US president played the band's song “My Hero” as he welcomed former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at a rally in Arizona on Friday. Kennedy had announced earlier in the day that he was dropping his presidential campaign and endorsing Trump.

The Republican candidate said Kennedy “would have a huge influence on this campaign.”

However, they cannot count on the support of the Foo Fighters.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at Lollapalooza Chile 2022. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Commenting on the Trump campaign's use of “My Hero,” a spokesperson for the group told CBS News Saturday: “The Foo Fighters were not asked for permission and if they had been, they would not have given it.”

The spokesperson added that any royalties collected from the Trump campaign's use of the song will go to the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Additionally, in response to a question about whether the band “let Trump use 'My Hero' to welcome RJF Jr. on stage,” the Foo Fighters account on X simply replied, “No.” The account later shared the exchange, adding, “Let's be clear.”

This is the latest incident in which the Trump campaign has been confronted with unauthorized use of music.

Earlier this week, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Chueng posted a 13-second video on his X account of the former president getting off a plane while Beyoncé's song “Freedom” plays in the background, Billboard reported. A day later, the singer's record label and music producer sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist notice over the use of the song. Chueng removed the video.

On August 11, attorneys for Isaac Hayes’ estate threatened to sue Trump if his campaign did not stop using the soul singer’s song “Hold On, I’m Coming” at his rallies. A letter shared on social media by Hayes’ family demanded $3 million in licensing fees for the song’s use at Trump’s campaign events since 2022. According to Hayes’ family, the song has been played 134 times by Trump’s campaign over the past two years.

Meanwhile, representatives for Canadian superstar Celine Dion said the campaign's use of her 1997 hit “My Heart Will Go On” at a recent campaign rally was “unauthorized” and had not received her permission.

“And really, THIS song?” Dion’s representatives cheekily asked in a statement posted on the singer’s social media accounts.

