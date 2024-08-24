Robert F. Kennedy Jr. steps down to Donald Trump





In early August, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then an independent presidential candidate, posted a video of himself on X-rated social media, telling Roseanne Barr a story about picking up a dead bear on the road about a decade ago. Planning to skin it and refrigerate it, he said, he put it in the trunk of his car and left it there while he had dinner at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. Afterward, he had to get to the airport, so he decided to take a detour through Manhattan’s Central Park to drop the carcass off next to an old bicycle. The video only made sense if Kennedy was trying to preempt my profile of him, which was to be published the next day and included an admittedly less detailed version of Kennedy’s bear antics.

At the time, Vice President Kamala Harris had officially secured the Democratic nomination for president, and polls were beginning to show that support for Kennedy, which had been hovering around 10 percent earlier this summer, was slipping below 10 percent. Kennedy had initially positioned himself as an alternative to two historically disliked candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and he had talked about moving beyond the issues that polarized Americans—immigration, abortion, trans rights—to existential threats like the country’s chronic disease crisis. But what drew him to electoral politics in the first place was his role as a prominent vaccine skeptic. For more than a decade, he had promoted the belief that routine childhood vaccines could cause autism and other developmental disorders. More recently, he had directed his anger at various media outlets and social media platforms, claiming they were censoring him after one of his accounts and the accounts of his anti-vaccine organization were disabled for spreading misinformation. (His Instagram account was reinstated after he announced his candidacy.)

Last Friday, Kennedy, dressed in a dark suit and skinny tie, stepped to a podium wedged between two American flags and announced that he was suspending his campaign. “In an honest system, I think I would have won the election,” he said. Instead, he decided to throw my support behind President Trump. He removed his name from the ballot in 10 states so as not to hurt Trump’s chances, though his name remained on the ballot elsewhere. In exchange, Kennedy said, Trump asked to enlist me in his administration. Hours later, he joined Trump at a rally in Arizona, walking onto a red-carpeted stage lit with sparklers, where Trump told the crowd that in a second Trump administration, Kennedy would work on a panel investigating the decades-long rise in chronic health problems, including autoimmune diseases, autism, obesity, infertility and more. Trump also, he said, released all remaining documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy initially ran in the April 2023 campaign as a Democrat, but after realizing he wouldn’t do well in the primaries, he launched an independent campaign, which required him to collect signatures for petitions to get his name on the ballot in every state. It proved to be a costly endeavor, especially as the campaign faced multiple legal challenges from Democratic groups. A few months ago, Kennedy campaign financial filings showed the operation was saddled with debt.

Days after his bear was revealed, Kennedy was in New York state court, facing a residency challenge that would jeopardize his place on the state ballot. Kennedy, who moved to California a decade ago when he married his third wife, actress Cheryl Hines, had claimed he had a residence in New York state — a room he rented from a friend. Kennedy had lived in New York for years, and his father was a senator from that state, so his reasons for claiming the residence as his official residence may have been nostalgic. But there may have been a more practical consideration: The Twelfth Amendment prohibits a president and vice president from the same state from receiving electoral votes from that state. Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s billionaire running mate and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, lives in California. The judge ruled against Kennedy, calling the address a false one he had used in order to maintain his voter registration and advance his own political aspirations in the state.

As the residency deal unfolded, the Washington Post reported that Kennedy’s team had made overtures to Harris’ campaign to discuss the possibility of him becoming a member of her cabinet. According to the article, Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel and filmmaker Rob Reiner both made approaches to Democrats on Kennedy’s behalf, but their efforts never came to fruition. (Emanuel is the agent for Hines’ Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David, and Hines worked as Reiner’s personal assistant.) Kennedy’s team had already discussed talks with Trump’s campaign about a similar deal during the week of the Republican National Convention in July, despite Kennedy telling one person in a text message that Trump was a terrible human being. The worst president ever and barely human. He’s probably a sociopath.

Some in Kennedy’s base were rattled by the news that he had sought out Harris. Substack blogger Jessica Reed Kraus, who generally writes positively about Trump and Kennedy, lamented the move in a post titled WTF Is Bobby Thinking? But the idea that Kennedy might support Trump was met with far less concern. Speaking on a video podcast this week, Shanahan, who appeared to be sitting in a swivel gamer chair against a backdrop of blue laser lights, said there are two options being considered, and one is to stay in office, form this new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we’re drawing Trump votes… Or we leave right now and join forces with Donald Trump. Krauss’s popular Instagram feed was abuzz with anticipatory excitement at the news, though not all Kennedy supporters were as thrilled; NBC's Brandy Zadrozny reported that during a Zoom meeting between Kennedy and volunteers, there was talk of sending a cash bomb to the campaign to try to convince him to stay in the race.

Hines was against endorsing Trump, a position she made clear in at least one joint appearance with Kennedy. “You were asked if you would accept a position on the ticket if Trump asked you to and I think your response was, ‘Uh, that would be devastating to my marriage,’” TMZ’s Harvey Levin told Kennedy in an interview with him and Hines in February. Kennedy laughed and shifted in his seat. Hines added, “I think Bobby knows me very well.” On Friday, after the announcement that her campaign was suspended, Kennedy reposted a statement on X from Hines, who had thanked her husband’s campaign supporters and pointedly avoided any mention of Trump. “I am so grateful to my wonderful wife Cheryl for her unconditional love as I made a political decision that she is very uncomfortable with,” Kennedy wrote. Five of Kennedy’s siblings signed a joint statement calling the endorsement a sad end to a sad story.

Dennis Kucinich, Kennedy’s former campaign manager, said Wednesday on Fox Business that Kennedy could help Trump in some key states. “What I saw early on in Kennedy’s campaign was that the people who were attracted to his campaign seemed to come from the Trump Republican camp,” he said. On Thursday, Kennedy asked to have his name removed from the ballot in Arizona, one of those key states, and did the same in Pennsylvania. But officials in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin have said he will likely remain on the ballot in November, according to an AP report.

Kennedy’s mercenary quest to capitalize on his withdrawal has been a fascinating subplot in this presidential campaign, especially given his plummeting poll numbers, which have only served to undermine his negotiating power. Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, his campaign manager and daughter-in-law, told me that the campaign was particularly interested in a Health and Human Services appointment, given Kennedy’s marked skepticism about vaccines. It may be unwise for Kennedy to trust Trump to follow through on a quid pro quo deal, though. In January 2017, Kennedy met with Trump, who was then president-elect, in Trump Tower and, after the meeting, told reporters that Trump had asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety. The Trump campaign quickly told reporters that no such promise had been made.

Trump has kept a low profile over the past week as rumors of Kennedy’s endorsement have swirled, seemingly avoiding the topic of a Cabinet position. On Tuesday, he told CNN that he has known Kennedy for years and would love the endorsement. Trump has said he would likely consider giving him a role in his administration if he withdrew from the race and endorsed him. At a press conference Thursday, Trump called Kennedy very smart, a little different, but said he had not spoken to him in recent days (that may be true, though he and Kennedy did have a recent meeting in Florida, according to Kennedy). An endorsement would be a great honor for me, Trump said. He said a similar line on Fox News the same day: “I would be honored by that. His heart is really in the right place.”

For his part, Kennedy seemed aware of the likelihood of a Trump betrayal. If Trump keeps his word, Kennedy said at one point in his news conference, Kennedy will be able to do important work. I choose to believe that this time, he will keep his word.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-lede/robert-f-kennedy-jr-steps-aside-for-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos