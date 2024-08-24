Two children killed in bomb blast in southwest Pakistan: police | News





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the perpetrators of these attacks should be identified and punished in an exemplary manner.

A bomb blast near a police station in southwest Pakistan has killed at least two children and injured 16 people, authorities said.

Seven police officers were among those injured when a remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded in the Pishin district on Saturday, a local law enforcement official told Reuters news agency.

Explosives were planted in a motorcycle, which was parked in the area, police officer Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the two children were passing through the area when the blast occurred.

Provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind said that terrorists are targeting innocent and sinless people to achieve their nefarious goals, according to Pakistani daily Dawn News.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and bomb disposal team have been deployed in the area where the attack took place, Dawn News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow and grief for the victims of the attack.

Those responsible for the incident must be identified and punished in an exemplary manner, he said in a statement.

Pakistan has seen a surge in attacks by armed groups in recent years.

Gunmen opened fire on a school van in Punjab on Thursday, killing two children and wounding six people, police said.

In February, two bombings, including one in Pishin, killed 28 people ahead of elections in Pakistan. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Pakistani government has struggled for decades to control armed groups operating in several provinces of the country. Some are criminal organizations while others, such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, aim to overthrow the government.

