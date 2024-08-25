Letter | Vietnamese leaders' visit to China highlights importance of local diplomacy





But Lam's first stop in China was not its capital, Beijing. He began his trip in Guangzhou, where he met with the Guangdong Party secretary and encouraged companies in the province to increase investment in Vietnam. Although the province does not border Vietnam, Guangdong accounts for 20 percent of Sino-Vietnamese trade, thanks in part to its vibrant businesses. The province’s economic clout in Vietnam is set to grow as Chinese companies move some of their production to the country and rely on nearby suppliers across the border. In a survey of Chinese companies investing in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that 59 percent of these companies relied on suppliers from their home country, 15 percentage points higher than other types of companies. This kind of local economic diplomacy is not limited to Guangdong. Across the border in the northern province of Lao Cai, traditionally a mountainous and agricultural region, local leaders have been lobbying Hanoi and Chinese authorities to turn the region into a commercial hub. Lao Cai has proposed a cross-border e-commerce pilot zone as a bridge between Vietnam and the Chinese market, and its officials met with those in Yunnan, just across the border, to cooperate on industrial zones this year. Meanwhile, Guangxi officials held meetings with their counterparts from the Vietnamese border provinces of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Cao Bang. These efforts have borne fruit with Quang Ninh purchasing electricity from the Guangxi power grid last year and the reopening of a border crossing between Lang Son and Guangxi that had been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. These provinces have been affected by years of border conflict between China and Vietnam. They now have an opportunity to accelerate their growth and secure resources for both governments by positioning themselves as key players in a reshoring of the China+1 supply chain. Indeed, Sino-Vietnamese relations may well be as much about trade between Beijing and Hanoi as they are about local economic diplomacy efforts on both sides of the border. Olivia Tan, Singapore When it comes to energy, China has the best of both worlds I am referring to the editorial, Russia needs the Chinese market more than China needs Russian gas ( July 30 ). The article confirms that beggars cannot choose and that who is who is determined by the size of their wallets relative to those of other countries or, in other words, by gross domestic product. China is not a poor country, and its investments in renewable energy, such as solar, wind and water, allow it to invest in new projects. But it continues to spend money importing fossil fuels from abroad. In fact, it has the best of both worlds, like a ship using both its sails and its propeller simultaneously. Mergen Mongush, Moscow

