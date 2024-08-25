'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wants Peace More Than Putin Russia,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky After PM Modi's 'Historic' Visit: 10 Points





During their in-depth talks, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral relations. Photo: Twitter HIGHLIGHTS Prime Minister Modi has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India. Jaishankar also said that India's energy trade with Russia was also under discussion. Prime Minister Modi and President Zelensky reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral relations. New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent nearly nine hours in kyiv on Friday, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence more than three decades ago. India and Ukraine signed four agreements and agreed to strengthen cooperation in several key areas, including defense, trade, pharmaceuticals, green energy and education. The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia was discussed during the talks in the Ukrainian capital. Here are the top 10 developments in this big story: Prime Minister Modi has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed at a press briefing. “It is significant that our Prime Minister has visited Ukraine for the first time since 1992. It is natural that on such occasions he extends an invitation, which he has done in this case,” he said. “So we expect that at some point, as per his convenience, President Zelensky will visit India,” Jaishankar added. Jaishankar also said that India's energy trade with Russia was also discussed. “Yes, it was. I wouldn't say we discussed it in detail, but we explained to the Ukrainian side what the scenario of the energy market is, that today many energy producers are sanctioned, which makes the market potentially very tight; and why there is actually a constraint today, actually not just a constraint, I mean why it is in the interest of the international economy as a whole that oil prices remain reasonable and stable,” he said. During their talks, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral relations. The two leaders also expressed their mutual interest in working to upgrade relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership. Highlighting the importance of defence cooperation, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy agreed to work towards joint collaborations and partnerships for manufacturing of military hardware in India. The two leaders also reiterated their willingness to further cooperate in upholding the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. “They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard,” the joint statement said. The Ukrainian president on Friday highlighted India's potential influence in ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In response to a question from Times Now, Zelensky said: “If India and Indians change their attitude towards Russia, this war will end. Because Putin himself will stop it.” Prime Minister Modi arrived in kyiv in the morning after a 10-hour journey from Poland on the 'Rail Force One' train, marking the last leg of his two-nation tour. The leaders greeted each other warmly with a hug and handshake at the Martyrs' Exhibition. “We (India) are not neutral. Right from the beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war,” Prime Minister Modi said in his opening address at the talks. “We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi who gave a message of peace to the entire world,” he said. The visit to Ukraine comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Russia, where he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed primarily at ending the conflict. During their last meeting in June, at the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy, Prime Minister Modi assured President Zelensky that India would continue to support a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. He stressed that “dialogue and diplomacy” are essential to achieve peace. Get the latest live news on Times Now along with breaking news and top headlines from India and around the world.

