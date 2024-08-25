Turkey, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Assad





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands. | Photo credit: REUTERS

Turkey and Russia have resumed joint military patrols in northern Syria after nearly a year of hiatus, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Saturday (August 24, 2024). Combined patrols have begun in the Operation Peace Spring area, the statement said, referring to a 30-km-deep strip of land on the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn. The territory was recaptured from Kurdish fighters by allied Turkish and Syrian forces in 2019. The new Turkish-Russian patrols come as Ankara seeks to repair relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose regime enjoys Moscow's support. Mr Assad has said he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan only to discuss withdrawing Turkish troops from Syria and ending Ankara's support for Syrian fighters whom Damascus considers terrorists. Turkish and Russian troops began joint operations in the region in November 2019, carrying out 344 patrols until October last year, when they were suspended, the ministry said. Some 24 Turkish soldiers in four vehicles took part in the first patrol resumed on Thursday at the eastern end of the Operation Peace Spring zone. It is planned to continue the Joint Ground Patrol… to ensure the security of our country's borders and the civilian population in the region (and) to establish stability in northern Syria, the ministry said in its statement. The operation would also identify checkpoints, headquarters and military structures of the Kurdish fighters known as the YPG. Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization because of its links to the PKK, which has waged an insurgency against Ankara for 40 years, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths. The United States, however, partnered with the YPG in 2014 to fight the Islamic State group in Syria and continues to support Kurdish fighters under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces. This relationship has led to tensions between Turkey and the United States, a NATO ally.

