



The Labour Party has been accused of rushing the early release of prisoners before measures to protect the public were put in place. Furious probation officers said they had only four weeks to prepare for the release of the first group of prisoners, which is due to take place next month. They warned that the lack of preparation would put the public at risk and could have dire consequences. Last night a former Home Secretary described the hasty plan as deeply irresponsible and dangerous. Up to 5,500 prisoners, including violent offenders, will be released early to ease overcrowding. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood told probation service chiefs they would have eight weeks to prepare offender management plans to ensure they are safely returned to the outside world without posing a threat to the public. But while the first group is due to be released in 15 days, they say the news came four weeks too late and while many officials were on holiday. Tania Bassett, national officer of the National Association of Probation Officers, said: “There is a risk to the public and the Ministry of Justice knows that.” Robert Jenrick, a former home secretary, has called the early release programme deeply irresponsible and frankly dangerous. He said the government should instead free up prison space by deporting foreign criminals currently incarcerated.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has decided that up to 5,500 detainees will be released in two waves, on September 10 and October 22. It is one of the first measures announced by the Labour government after the general election. The need to free up prison cells has become more urgent after recent riots which have resulted in hundreds of court appearances. Prisons Minister Edward Timpson announced last month that probation officers would have eight weeks to prepare. He said: Probation officers will have the time needed to assess each offender's risk and prepare a plan to manage them safely in the community. But NAPO warns that probation officers have only four weeks in practice to prepare for releases. Ms Bassett said: “It has taken a long time to get all the data collected and to work out who is eligible, so most of our members will only have started working on this on 12 August.” And this is happening during the peak holiday period. We know that some of our offices are reducing their staff to 50% due to the annual holidays at the end of July and August. This means arrangements to ensure released criminals do not pose a danger to others may not be ready and Ms Bassett said probation officers fear for public safety. They will openly say that I have a number of files that will come out in September and I don't think they should all come out. When you know someone's going to come out and you don't think you're prepared and you don't think you're going to have the arrangements to make it as solid as it needs to be, that's a different level of stress, worrying about what can go wrong. She warned: “People really do suffer from burnout and when you get to that level of work, you make mistakes and you mess things up. The consequences of a problem can be horrific.” The probation service was already suffering from chronic workloads and a staffing crisis that made it difficult to carry out essential tasks such as developing risk management plans, she said. Mr Jenrick, a Conservative leadership contender, said: “No one is pretending that the situation is simple. But it is deeply irresponsible and frankly dangerous for the Labour Party to release hardened criminals and put the public at risk before they have exhausted all possible alternatives.” The Government’s first duty is to protect the British public. Sir Keir should do everything in his power to free up space by removing foreign offenders from our prisons and speeding up capacity increases.

There are currently 87,496 people in prison, meaning the prisons are more than 98 percent full, including 10,435 foreign nationals. Under the early release program, some criminals who normally serve half their sentences in prison will be released on probation after serving only 40 percent of their sentence. Those convicted of sex offenses, terrorism-related crimes, or serious violent crimes will not be eligible. In total, 5,500 prison cells will be freed up and an impact study commissioned by the Ministry of Justice explains why action is needed. She warned: “Without capacity in prisons, there is a growing risk that police will be unable to make arrests or deliver sentences handed down by the courts.” There is also a risk of prison riots and security breaches, which means risks to life and further loss of prison capacity. The riots have made the need to tackle prison overcrowding even more urgent. More than 460 defendants charged with riot-related offences have had their first hearings in magistrates' courts and 99 people have been convicted, including 69 who have been sentenced to prison at a Crown Court, while 153 have been committed to the Crown Court for trial. The crisis is so serious that last week ministers announced that some court hearings in the north of England, where most of the riots have taken place, could be delayed and alleged offenders could be held in police cells until prison places become available. A Justice Ministry spokesman said: “The new government has inherited a prison system in crisis, which is putting pressure on the whole justice system, particularly probation staff.” For this reason, the government has been forced to take difficult but necessary measures to be able to continue locking up dangerous criminals and protect the public. The new Lord Chancellor announced in July that she was scrapping the old early release system introduced by the previous government and replacing it with a system that gives probation staff more time to prepare for a prisoner's release. The government also plans to recruit more than 1,000 new probation officer trainees by March 2025 to meet additional demand.

