Politics
Modi's visit to Ukraine sends many signals, some of which appear aimed at Russia
New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday concluded a high-stakes visit to Ukraine that featured three highlights. First, a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to the UN Charter and the need to respect territorial integrity amid the war in Ukraine. Second, the signing of four agreements in various sectors.And last but certainly not least, Modi's visit to an exhibition in kyiv honoring children lost in the conflict, a gesture loaded with geostrategic symbolism.
But the moment that sent the strongest message was when Modi hugged Zelensky.
The timing of Modi’s visit, just six weeks after his controversial trip to Russia, is crucial. During that visit in July, Modi hugged Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day a missile struck a children’s hospital in Ukraine. Zelenskyy called the embrace “a blow to peace efforts,” and the United States did not hesitate either. U.S. Secretary of State Donald Lu said the “symbolism and timing” of the Moscow visit were disappointing, while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Russia would not be a “reliable friend” to India.
Modi's hug has now shifted to the Ukrainian president. But do two hugs make a right?
The big question ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine was whether it was an exercise in geopolitical damage control after the Western response to his trip to Moscow last month and whether it was a message to Delhi's Western partners that India was not on Russian President Putin's side.
But now that the visit is over, it seems more pertinent to ask whether it delivered a subtle message to Moscow. Modi's recent visit to kyiv suggests that this may be the case.
This is why Modi's visit to Ukraine is ThePrint's news story of the week.
Also read: Tribute to children killed in war, fight for territorial integrity key moments of Modi's trip to Ukraine
First clue: the children's memorial
Indian media coverage of Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine, after his 14-hour train journey from Poland, was arguably as comprehensive as that of his visit to Moscow. Indian broadcasters and journalists frenziedly interviewed the Indian diaspora and Indologists in Ukraine and Poland, capturing their reactions at every turn.
The visit was significant for several reasons. It highlighted the delicate balance between the West and Russia that New Delhi finds itself in during the ongoing war. India’s multi-aligned approach is aimed at strengthening its national interests as well as its regional clout. For example, India has positioned itself as the voice of the Global South, a title that China also covets. It was therefore strategic for Modi to highlight the impact of the war on the Global South, particularly with regard to shortages of food, fuel and fertilizers.
But what is particularly interesting are the signals that seem to be directed directly at Putin.
The first moment was Modi's visit to the memorial to children killed in the war at the National History Museum of Ukraine, where he stood solemnly next to Zelenskyy, with his arm around the Ukrainian president.
“Conflicts are particularly devastating for young children. My thoughts go out to the families of the children who have lost their lives,” Modilate said.publishedon X.
Zelensky's social media account appeared to work in tandem.
“Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I honoured the memory of children whose lives were taken away by Russian aggression. Children of all countries deserve to live in safety. We must make that possible,” he wrote, sharing a video of Modi gifting a toy at the commemoration.
Today in Kyiv, the Prime Minister @NarendraModi and I honored the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.
Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible. pic.twitter.com/gKdjqcL5iz
– Volodymyr Zelenskyy / (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2024
The gesture of mourning is particularly significant when compared to Modi’s visit to Moscow, which coincided with a Russian missile strike on a children’s hospital in kyiv. The attack came the same day that Modi and Putin embraced at Novo-Ogaryovo, the Russian president’s suburban residence.
After the strike, an ambassador from a European country told ThePrint in an informal conversation that India should have anticipated that Russia would carry out an operation or strike on the day Modi arrived.
Had the Indian side not anticipated this, it would probably have caused some level of annoyance in New Delhi, especially since the prime minister had to stay in Moscow for another day under the dark cloud of Western criticism.
To top it all off, Modi and Putin did not sign any major defense deals during their visit to Moscow. The vehement rebukes from the US, from Jake Sullivan and Donald Lu to Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, only added salt to the wound.
Also read: China is not mocking India as usual. Instead, it is praising Modi's balance between Russia and the West
Defense factor
The second hint of a potential message to Moscow is the explicit mention of defense in the joint Ukraine-India statement.
“The leaders agreed to continue working to facilitate a stronger relationship between the defence entities of the two countries, including through joint collaborations and partnerships for manufacturing in India and cooperation in emerging areas,” the statement read.
While Ukraine’s defence cooperation with India is well known, particularly the critical role of Ukrainian engines in Indian warships, this explicit mention of joint defence initiatives came as a surprise. It is likely to have raised eyebrows in Moscow, which has long had a strong defence and security relationship with New Delhi. Adding to the intrigue, while Modi was in Kiev, his defence minister was in Washington DC, signing two new agreements.
Two important documents were signed in Washington DC under the name of Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsinghs visit to the United States begins.
Senior defense officials from both sides concluded the Security of Supply Agreement (SOSA) and the Memorandum of Understanding on the pic.twitter.com/FsxZaLW1fe
— / RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 23, 2024
In an op-ed published in ThePrint earlier this week, Yusuf Unjhawala, an adjunct fellow at Takshashila Institution, pointed out that global supply chains have been disrupted due to Russia’s refusal to supply spare parts. This, in turn, has hampered India’s defence equipment modernisation, prompting the country to explore other avenues for defence cooperation.
Unjhawala suggests that joint ventures in India, in which Ukrainian technicians could work alongside their Indian counterparts to set up manufacturing units, could be a solution. He cites Bharat Forges’ recent acquisition of a 51% stake in the Indian arm of Ukrainian turbine maker Zoryas as a step in this direction.
And perhaps the final hint, or half-hint, came from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after the meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy.
Jaishankar said that India was “never neutral“in the war between Russia and Ukraine. It is possible that he was simply responding to Western jokes about India's strategic autonomy, but it could also be seen as a message that there is no room for “neutrality” in a conflict like this.
As pressure mounts on Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table and end a war that has only exacerbated global economic challenges, India is finding its place as a peacemaker, at least on the sidelines, but always with its own interests at the forefront.
(Edited by Asavari Singh)
