Wealth of the 7 Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, who is the richest and the poorest?













Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will resign and be replaced by the elected President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029, Prabowo Subianto.

Since independence, Indonesia has been led by seven presidential figures, from the proclaimed Sukarno to the current President Joko Widodo.

The wealth of state officials, including the president, is always in the public spotlight. Many people are curious to know about their wealth.

So how rich is the president in Indonesia? Here is a list cited from various sources:

1. Sukarno

It is not yet known for sure how rich the first president of the Republic of Indonesia is. However, according to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung on December 17-19, 2012, quoted by detikcom, in the same year, data on Soekarno's wealth amounted to $180 billion, stored in a bunker at the Union Bank of Switzerland. (UBS).

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers in Austria. It has been published since January 2, 1900.

2. Suharto

Citing Detikcom, the US Treasury detected the movement of large sums, reaching $9 billion, to Austrian banks in 1998 after Suharto's resignation. The money belonged to the second president.

However, this figure would represent only a portion of the assets that Suharto owned during his term in office, between 1966 and 1998.

Separately, an international financial institution, Time Warner Inc, said Suharto's assets were about $15 billion, including $9 billion transferred from a bank in Switzerland to a bank in Austria.

3. BJ Habibie

It is not yet known for certain how much BJ Habibie's assets are, but the Asia Far Eastern Economic Review newspaper once reported that BJ Habibie's assets were as high as $60 million.

Asia Far Eastern Economic Review is the largest English-language business media in Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong. BJ Habibie's assets are derived from intellectual property rights to a number of technology inventions and a number of technology companies.

According to Globe Asia, BJ Habibie's children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, have a wealth of US$250 million from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family.

4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur)

Abdurrahman Wahid or who is familiarly called Gus Dur, according to the State Administrators Wealth Report (LHKPN) of 2001, has assets of IDR 3.49 billion.

This wealth comes from its land and buildings, its transportation, its precious metals, its securities, as well as its current accounts and its cash.

5. Megawati Soekarnoputri

Megawati is expected to have assets reaching IDR 96.16 billion based on the 2014 LHKPN.

He owns land and buildings totaling IDR 36 billion, transportation worth IDR 1 billion, securities worth IDR 33 billion, and current accounts and cash amounting to IDR 1 billion.

6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)

Based on the 2014 LHKPN, SBY is said to have assets of IDR 13.98 billion. These assets come from various sources, starting with transportation worth up to IDR 500 million, land and buildings amounting to IDR 5 billion, and current accounts and cash worth IDR 6 billion.

7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Based on the 2023 LHKPN, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has assets totaling IDR 95.8 billion. This amount is an increase from Jokowi's 2022 LHKPN of IDR 82.3 billion.

Jokowi is registered as the owner of 20 plots of land and buildings worth IDR 74.1 billion. Apart from that, Jokowi also owns 8 vehicles worth IDR 432 million; other movable assets Rp356 million; as well as cash and cash equivalents amounting to IDR 20.8 billion.

