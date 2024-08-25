Multi-million pound redevelopment of Newcastle Market to begin soon





Plans have been underway for years for a major restoration of the city centre institution, which will see it undergo a series of key upgrades. New flooring, toilets, doors, seating and signage are all planned as part of a $9 million scheme, largely funded by a Levelling Up Fund grant awarded under Boris Johnson's government almost three years ago. Striking concepts also showed how the market arcade is about to be transformed into a cultural space capable of hosting music concerts, plays and other events. The regeneration vision was unveiled in March and it was hoped that work would begin this summer and be completed by April 2025. Customers and traders at the historic market, which opened in 1835, have been eagerly awaiting the start of the promised works. But it has now been confirmed that work is finally set to begin in mid-September, once final details have been agreed with a contractor. The expected completion date has now been pushed back to next summer, although council leaders have warned the public to prepare for challenges that could arise between now and then. Planning permission for the project was granted in June and two popular Grainger Market businesses, Pumphreys Coffee and Hunters Deli, have already been relocated to new units to allow for the demolition of the 1970s pavilion in the centre of the market arcade. Council leader Nick Kemp said: “We are looking forward to the restoration of Grainger Market beginning with work expected to start next month.” We are finalising terms with our chosen contractor and work will begin with the demolition of the central arcade pavilion in mid-September. The work is expected to be completed by summer 2025, but this is a Grade I listed structure that dates back almost 200 years, so we will face challenges along the way. We will work closely with the traders who have helped shape these plans to minimise disruption in the short term, but we are confident that the end result will result in increased footfall across the market. It truly is a jewel in the crown of Newcastle city centre and we can’t wait for work to begin so that Grainger Market can take its place as one of Europe’s leading covered markets. The reconfiguration of the market will see a new staircase built at the Nun Street end, taking shoppers up to a seating area on its upstairs balcony that is currently inaccessible. On the Nelson Street side, another pavilion would be built with a service counter and seating area on the upper level. Other market improvements will include: New terrazzo floor tiles for the arcade; Renovated toilets

Automatic sliding doors at all 14 market entrances, which should reduce drafts and keep the market warmer in winter

Underfloor heating installed for new tiered seating at Nun Street end

Improved decoration, signage and color-changing LED lighting in market aisles

More signage outside the market, as well as plants, to make it more visible and new paving that will guide customers inside the building. Most read: Get the latest news, sports and entertainment delivered straight to your device by subscribing to The Northern Echohere. The project will be funded with $8.2 million from the Levelling Up Fund, which had a spending deadline of the end of March 2025, and a further $800,000 from the city council. The Grainger Market has already undergone a major renovation in recent years, with the restoration of its barrel-shaped glass roof finally completed last year after years of setbacks during which much of the building was dominated by scaffolding.

