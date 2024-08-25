Foo Fighters react after Donald Trump uses band's song at rally | Ents & Arts News





Foo Fighters have responded after Donald Trump used one of their songs during his presidential campaign.

The song by US rock band My Hero was played as Robert F Kennedy Jr took to the stage at Mr Trump's campaign event in Arizona on Friday after the Republican presidential candidate introduced him.

Mr Kennedy, whose father was presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy and uncle President John F Kennedy, appeared at the rally shortly after announcing he was suspending his independent campaign for the presidency to support Mr Trump in some states.

Asked on social media whether they had given Mr Trump permission to use the 1997 song, the Foo Fighters' official Twitter account responded simply: “No.”

Image: Foo Fighters perform at a festival in Denmark in July. Photo: AP

The rock band also reposted a screenshot of their comment on their X page with the caption, “let's be clear.”

A spokesman for the band told the PA news agency: “Foo Fighters were not asked for permission and if they had been, they would not have given it.”

The band joins a long list of artists who have spoken out against Mr. Trump by using their music without prior consent.

Here are some of the big names on that list:

Celine Dion

The pop star condemned him for playing his classic song My Heart Will Go On at a campaign rally earlier this month.

Her management team released a statement on behalf of the Canadian artist and her record label saying the use of the song was “in no way” authorized, adding: “…And really, THIS song?”

The Smiths

Earlier this year, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr criticised Mr Trump after the band's hit Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want was played at a rally.

In response to a video of the song playing in the background at one of his rallies, Marr wrote: “Ahh… right… OK. Never thought this would happen. Consider this shit stopped immediately.”

Tom Petty

The family of the late singer Tom Petty served Mr Trump with a cease and desist notice in 2020 after he performed his hit rock song I Won't Back Down at a homecoming rally in Oklahoma.

In a damning statement, Petty's family said the song was written “for the common man” and they did not want it used for a “hate campaign.”

The Rolling Stones

The iconic British band threatened to sue Mr Trump after his use of You Can't Always Get What You Want at a 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They had been sending cease and desist directives to his campaign team since 2016.

Neil Young

The singer-songwriter attempted to sue Mr Trump's re-election campaign for copyright infringement in 2020, alleging his music was used at the president's rallies without his permission.

In court, Young objected to Rockin' In The Free World and Devil's Sidewalk being played “numerous times at political rallies and events for the entertainment and amusement of the participants.”

But his lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice later that year, meaning it can no longer be brought. It is unclear whether the case has been settled.

Linkin Park

The American group issued a cease and desist order in 2020 after the song In The End appeared in a video in support of the then president.

X, then known as Twitter, removed the video shortly after it was posted, citing a copyright complaint.

Black Sabbath

Band member Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne sent a notice to Mr Trump in 2019 banning him from using Black Sabbath music in his campaign videos, after he used the song Crazy Train without their permission.

Aerosmith

In 2018, the band's lead singer Steven Tyler sent a letter to the then-president ordering him to stop playing the band's songs at political rallies, after their 1993 hit “Livin' On The Edge” was played at a rally in West Virginia.

The singer had already sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 over its use of the band's music.

Prince

Mr Trump's team included the late star's hit song Purple Rain in a campaign rally playlist ahead of the November 2018 midterm elections, prompting his family to take aim at the billionaire.

Omarr Baker, Prince's half-brother, tweeted: “The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or the White House to use Prince's songs and has requested that they immediately cease all use.”

Rihanna

The R&B singer issued a cease and desist letter after performing her 2007 hit Don't Stop The Music at an event in Tennessee in 2018.

In response to a tweet claiming her track was being played “while aides were throwing free Trump t-shirts into the crowd,” the SOS singer said: “Not for much longer… neither me nor my people will ever be at or near one of these tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!”

