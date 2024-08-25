Xi Jinping to Attend Opening of 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum Summit





Themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Standard China-Africa Community with a Shared Future” Beijing (ANTARA) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on Sept. 5 in Beijing and deliver a keynote speech, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday (23/8). Themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future”, the 2024 FOCAC Summit will be held from September 4 to 6, 2024. “After the FOCAC Beijing Summit in 2006, the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit in 2015 and the FOCAC Beijing Summit in 2018, the upcoming summit is another happy reunion of Chinese and African friendly families. It is also the largest diplomatic event hosted by China in recent years and most major foreign leaders attend it,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said at a press conference on Friday. Many African leaders, as well as the chairperson of the African Union Commission, will lead delegations to the summit. Chen said the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) will be a special guest, and relevant international and regional organizations will also participate as observers. According to Chen, this year's summit will include a welcome banquet, an opening ceremony and four high-level meetings on state governance, agricultural industrialization and modernization, peace and security, and high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. The summit agenda also includes the eighth China-Africa Entrepreneurs Conference and various other related activities. In his opening speech, President Xi will put forward new ideas and proposals for building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and announce new actions and steps for practical cooperation with Africa, according to Chen. He added that the summit will also adopt two outcome documents, including a declaration and a work plan, to build key consensus between the two sides and chart a path for implementing high-quality China-Africa cooperation in the next three years. Chen said that since the establishment of FOCAC 24 years ago, especially in the new era, FOCAC has always adhered to the principles of in-depth consultation, joint contribution and mutual benefit. FOCAC has made remarkable achievements, becoming an important part of China-Africa cooperation and a good example for strengthening international cooperation with Africa and deepening cooperation with the Global South. Chen said this year's summit will form a broad consensus between the two sides to overcome challenges and create a platform for sharing development opportunities. He said China will regard the summit as an important opportunity to join hands with Africa on a new journey of modernization, elevate the China-Africa community with a shared future and write a new chapter of friendship between the Chinese and African people, while generating strong momentum for advancing modernization on a global scale. Journalist: Xinhua

