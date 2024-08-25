Beware of Jokowi's Right-Left Turn Maneuver to Overtake Kaesang





Constitutional law expert Refly Harun believes that President Jokowi is just a from the tip of the lips following the Constitutional Court's decision number 70/PUU-XXII/2024 which requires candidates for governor and vice governor to be at least 30 years old at the time of registration. It is known that this decision prevents Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, from running in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

Refly doubts Jokowi will follow the Constitutional Court's decision, adding that the head of state is often inconsistent between statements and policies issued.







“So be careful with Jokowi Raja Jawa’s behavior, which is turning right and left. In addition, there are reports that Jokowi is following the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the implementation of the 2024 regional elections,” Refly said, as quoted by podcaston the YouTube channel, Saturday (24/8).

Refly suspects Jokowi of intervening with the KPU to craft regulations that could make his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, regional chief.

In addition, the registration period for regional candidates is now only 3 days, but the revision of the Regulations of the General Election Commission (PKPU) is still in the recording and consultation phase with the People's Representative Council (DPR).

“We don't know the last time Tomorrow we will see the results of the KPU's consultation with the DPR. Because their public statements will follow the decision of the Constitutional Court. “But we do not know whether decision 60 (number 60/PUU-XXII/2024) only, 70 (number 70/PUU-XXII/2024) too, or whether 70 always follows the decision of the Supreme Court (Supreme Court),” he said.

Refly found information that the KPU would only follow the Constitutional Court's decision number 60/PUU-XXII/2024 regarding the threshold (threshold) appointment of the regional head. In the meantime, MK Decision No. 70/PUU-XXII/2024 on the calculation of the minimum age requirements for candidates for regional heads (cakada) will not be complied with.

This allegation arose because the PKPU draft regarding regional head appointments prepared by the KPU still included Article 15, which stipulates that the age requirement is calculated based on the candidate's inauguration date, as stated in the Supreme Court's Decision 23 P/HUM/2023.

“Some argue that these (decisions of the MK and the Supreme Court) are two equally valid decisions, depending on which one we choose. choice. I have said repeatedly that this is not the case. choice“It is necessary for the decision of the Constitutional Court to annul the decision of the Supreme Court,” he explained.

The former chairman of the MK anti-mafia team explained that the Supreme Court decision 23 P/HUM/2023 was the result of a material examination of Article 4, paragraph (1) of the PKPU letter 9/2020 regarding the regional head candidates proposed by the Garuda Party, and then guided by the KPU by pouring it into The revised PKPU is numbered 8/2024.

In fact, the content of Article 4 paragraph (1) letter d PKPU 9/2020 is in line with the standards of Article 7 paragraph (2) letter e of Law 10/2016 regarding Pilkada, which requires the age of regional heads to be 30 years for candidates for governor and vice governor, and 25 years for candidates for regent and vice regent as well as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, calculated according to the day the candidate is determined.

“So if there is an interpretation (in the Supreme Court decision that sets the basis for calculating the minimum age requirement for district chiefs) since the inauguration, it is not a constitutional interpretation, but an unconstitutional one,” Refly said.

Furthermore, Refly considers that the Supreme Court's decision was annulled by the Constitutional Court based on the results of the processing of the case 70/PUU-XXII. While in its legal considerations, the College of Constitutional Judges considers that the norm of Article 7 paragraph (2) letter e of the Regional Electoral Law clearly stipulates that the minimum age of district heads is calculated as even when they are nominated as candidates.

“This is how we have a state and a constitution. The Constitutional Court's decision indirectly clearly overturns the Supreme Court's decision. But there are still attempts to undermine the constitution through the PKPU by not implementing the Constitutional Court's decision number 70/PUU-XXII/2024. . It is a simple decision,” he said angrily.

Refly also called on the entire public to remain attentive to the behavior of the regime and the election management institutions, when the KPU holds consultations with the DPR starting today and in the next 2 days.

“Public control must be stricter, closer to the KPU. Even if, for example, there are words: 'The revised conditions for the KPU's candidacy in the PKPU will be published before August 27,' 'The PKPU's draft for the regional elections uses the Constitutional Court's decision.' , Dasco said, 'Jokowi follows the decision' MK is linked to the implementation of the 2024 regional elections,' Refly said.

“The question is who hasn't disconnected? Is the KPU afraid of intimidation and intervention? So far, the facilitation has been good, the fees have been increased by 50 percent by Jokowi. Is the DPR still accomplished? “Is there a secret order from the palace that gives Kaesang Pangarep an opportunity?” he added.