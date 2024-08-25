Trending X, origin of Mulyono's name before becoming Joko Widodo





Mulyono is the nickname of President Joko Widodo. This name was given by his parents when Jokowi was born, which comes from Javanese and means noble.

PORTALMEDIA.ID, MAKASSAR — The name of Mulyono bin Widjiatno Notomihardojo has suddenly become a hot topic of conversation amid the action to protect the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK). On Friday (23/08/2024), this name became one of the most searched topics on Google and trending on various platforms. Discussions about the name began to intensify on X's social media (formerly Twitter) since Thursday (8/22) and continued until Friday. Mulyono's name appeared along with other topics such as “Emergency Alert,” “Erina,” and “Kaesang.” Also read: Zulhas reminds Jokowi: Be careful sir, Bahlil is a craftsman It turns out that Mulyono is President Joko Widodo's nickname. This name was given by his parents when Jokowi was born, which comes from Javanese and means noble. However, as he was often ill, his parents decided to change his name to Joko Widodo, which means safe and successful boy. Joko Widodo's name is now widely known as the 7th President of Indonesia. He served two terms, namely 2014-2019 and 2019-2024. Also read: Following Constitutional Court decision, Jokowi confirms he is not preparing for regional elections Perppu Born on June 21, 1961 in Solo, Jokowi is the eldest child of Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjiatmi, with three younger sisters named Iit Sriyantini, Ida Yati and Titik Relawati. Jokowi's childhood was filled with challenges and hardships. He grew up in a simple family living in a rented house on the banks of Kali Anyar, Cinderejo Lor Village, Gilingan Village, Banjarsari District, Solo.

For 12 years, his family lived by the river, his father selling wood and bamboo to support themselves. Their lives often move from place to place because the rental house they live in is often evicted by the municipal government. Jokowi's basic education began at SD Negeri 112 Tirtoyoso, Solo, and graduated in 1973. He then continued at SMP Negeri 1 Surakarta, graduating in 1976, and SMA Negeri 6 Surakarta, graduating in 1980. Also read: MK Vs DPR Question, Jokowi Alludes to Carpenter Jokowi continued his studies at the Faculty of Forestry at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), choosing to specialize in wood technology, a field closely linked to his family background. Jokowi graduated from UGM in 1985 with a thesis titled “Study of Plywood Consumption Patterns in End Use in Kodya Surakarta”, which confirmed his love for the world of woodworking. Check out more news and articles on Google News Media Portal editorial team receives the manuscript of the citizen report. Please send by email: [email protected] or Whatsapp0811892345

Makassar Flower Bouquet

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portalmedia.id/read/17342/trending-x-asal-usul-nama-mulyono-sebelum-menjadi-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos