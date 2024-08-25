Earlier this summer, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson claimed that Beijing was indifferent to the winner of this fall’s U.S. presidential election. But experts I spoke with said that was far from the case, with one describing the Biden-Harris administration as a continuing gift to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dr. Shoi-Ming Teng, a renowned economist and philosopher who defected to the West in the 1980s, told me that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would undoubtedly prefer the status quo to remain unchanged with Kamala Harris’ victory in November. He noted that Beijing fears the constant surprises that have characterized Trump’s policies toward the communist nation and would prefer to deal with more predictable Democratic leaders.

The speed and depth of Trump's policies have overwhelmed them, he added, referring to the CCP's top leaders. Trump has brought them to their knees.

Meanwhile, Teng said, the CCP has shown that it does not view Biden as a serious threat, specifically pointing out a altercation Early in Biden’s presidency, Chinese officials berated and ridiculed Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken at meetings in Alaska. Teng also said that while Biden maintained many of Trump’s sanctions and tariffs, he failed to make necessary adjustments after the CCP found a way to avoid them. As a result, China was able to start flooding the United States with its goods again, continuing the decline of American industry.

Lawyer and economist Jun De Ning, who advised Chinese leader Hu Yaobang and defected to the West shortly after his death, told me that the CCP's greatest fear is Trump's return to the White House.

As Ning explained, despite the CCP’s official misreporting, China is in the midst of a deepening economic crisis caused by Xi’s policies and accelerated by Trump’s presidency. Before Xi took steps to tighten the government’s grip on Chinese society as a whole, many CCP officials believed that China’s economic expansion was inevitable. But today, the country is experiencing notable growth. increase unemployed, croissant debt and a significant foreign debt investment and capital outflows, with nearly $15 billion departure between April and June.

Early indications also suggest that China may already be preparing to weather the storm of a second Trump term, further indicating that it would much prefer four more years of Democratic rule.

China's growing military and economic cooperation with Russia is perhaps a perfect example. If Trump wins a second term, China will have to find somewhere else to sell the goods that are currently flowing into the United States.

One possible answer is Russia, another U.S. adversary. Chinese exports to Russia pink by 4.76 percent in June, more than four times the 0.92 percent increase recorded in May.

However, neither Russian capital nor the Russian consumer market can supplant the United States. The ongoing war in Ukraine has also hampered Moscow's ability to be an effective trading partner.

But Beijing has also taken a three-pronged approach to potentially protect itself from new tariffs and sanctions in a second Trump term.

First, Beijing is aggressively integrating Chinese companies into the U.S. economy. This includes removing Chinese companies from U.S. blacklists, which will force Trump to restart the sanctions process if he is reelected. Chinese entities, including real estate owners and technology companies listed on major stock exchanges, have been instructed to quietly increase their stakes in U.S. capital.

Second, Chinese companies are rapidly expanding their operations in Mexico and Canada. In addition to allowing them to evade existing tariffs, Beijing hopes that Sino-Mexican and Sino-Canadian joint ventures can capture a large share of the U.S. consumer market and make it more economically difficult for a second Trump administration to impose new tariffs. It is worth noting that Kamala Harris’s assertion that Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese goods are a tax and would raise prices for consumers works in Beijing’s favor on this front.

Finally, the CCP intends to continue to heavily subsidize Chinese industry to flood foreign markets with Chinese goods. While this practice keeps the value of the yuan depreciated, it also keeps many Western economies on the brink of economic crisis and decimates their domestic production capacity. Beijing recognizes that if it can keep its subsidies low long enough, manufacturing in the United States and throughout the West will be decimated to the point that the world will have no choice but to rely on imports from China.

Despite what CCP officials may suggest, the outcome of this year's presidential election will have a profound impact on the future of China's economic and foreign policy. With Trump leading in the polls, Beijing is preparing for the worst.

But even if Trump wins a second term, the question remains whether it will come soon enough.

Ben Solis is the pen name of an international affairs journalist, historian and researcher.