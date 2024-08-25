Strictly's Gemma Atkinson's Kids Could Be Twins In Adorable New Photo





Gemma Atkinson is a doting mum to her two children Mia, four, and Thiago, who turned one last month, and on Saturday, while her fiancé Gorka Marquez was away for work, she headed out with her family. The former Strictly runner-up shared a snap of herself shopping with her two young children, who both happily sat in the trolley. In the cute snap, the two girls appeared to be twins, despite their three-year age difference! You may also like VIDEO: Gemma Atkinson's daughter adorably hugs brother in sweet moment Thiago appeared to be the same height as his older sister as he joined her in the cart and the pair both sported mop of blonde hair identical to their famous mother's. Mia was beaming as she sat in the cart, while Thiago was seen looking around as he held on to the handles. © Instagram Gemma's children looked so much alike! Gemma shares her two children with Gorka, however, she is currently a single parent as Gorka is back in London rehearsing for the next series of Come and dance in a pinch. Gemma mocked her husband for his absence on her Instagram Stories, revealing that their home is currently undergoing a major renovation, with Gemma doing much of the work. © UKTV/Mark Forrer Gemma shares her children with Gorka Marquez Due to his professional dancing career, Gorka has been absent from some of the key moments of his children's growth, and the dancer unfortunately missed Thiago's first steps earlier this year. Back in June, Gemma shared a video of herself in the garden with her young son, saying: “Exploring the garden. He clearly walked all by himself didn't he?! I can't stop looking at it but he did it!!” © Instagram The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing Although Gorka couldn't attend the moment in person, he sent his love with a series of heart and clapping eye emojis. The couple met on the 2017 series Come and dance in a pinchwhere they were both paired with different partners. Gemma danced with Aljaz Skorjanec while Gorka was paired with Alexandra Burke. Gemma loves her two children They became close during the Strictly tour and confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018, with Gemma posting a photo of them on the beach with the caption: “To many more children. Happy Valentine's Day.” Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to the terms of use of HELLO! magazine. Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

