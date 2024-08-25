PM Modi to felicitate 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis in Maharashtra on August 25 | Latest News India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jalgaon in Maharashtra to participate in the Lakhpati Didi event and to Jodhpur in Rajasthan to attend the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court on August 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra to participate in the Lakhpati Didi event on August 25.

According to the programme, Prime Minister Modi will be in Jalgaon at 11:15 am on Sunday, where he will distribute certificates and felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who were granted the status during the third term of the BJP-led NDA government. The Prime Minister will also interact with 'Lakhpati Didis' from across the country during his visit to Jalgaon.

It will also launch a revolving fund of 2,500 crore which will benefit around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs). PM Modi will also disburse a bank loan of 5,000 crore which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

What is the Lakhpati Didi initiative?

In his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Lakhpati Didi programme to provide skill development training to 20 million women in villages across the country.

He mentioned that the G20, which India is chairing in December 2022, has recognised India's approach to women-led development. Prime Minister Modi lauded women's self-help groups for their contributions and added that 100 million people are associated with them. Modi said that under the new policy for the agri-tech sector, women will be trained in operating and repairing drones.

Under the scheme, women are trained in skills such as plumbing, LED bulb manufacturing, and drone operation and repair. Since the launch of the scheme, one million women have already been appointed as Lakhpati Didis. The government has set a target of manufacturing 3 million Lakhpati Didis.

Later, at 4:30 pm, Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum.