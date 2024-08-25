[POPULER NASIONAL] Jokowi ensures government follows MK's decision





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government was following the decision Constitutional Court (MK), after the People's Representative Council (DPR) revoked its approval of the revision of the law on the election of regional leaders (Pilkada). The DPR's controversy over the revision of the Pilkada law has sparked a wave of protests in various parts of Indonesia. Jokowi also gave a brief response regarding his youngest child who is also the general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Kaesang Pangarepwho would handle the files, has never been involved in any criminal act in order to run as a candidate in the 2024 Central Java regional elections. Also read: Jokowi did not think of forming a Perppu, KPU-DPR immediately discusses PKPU 1. Ratification of regional election law revision annulled, Jokowi assures government follows Constitutional Court decision President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assured that the government will follow the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) after the cancellation of the ratification of the revision of the Pilkada law. “Yes (following the Constitutional Court's decision),” Jokowi said while attending the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) congress at the Kempinski Hotel, Central Jakarta, Friday (23/8/2024). However, the head of state did not comment on the decision of the DPR RI to cancel the ratification of the revision of the regional electoral law. “This is the legislative domain, the domain of the DPR,” Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi: I shake my head, in Times Square there is a photo of Mr. Zulkifli Hasan As previously reported, DPR RI Vice President Sufmi Dasco Ahmad confirmed that the ratification of the regional electoral law revision would be canceled. Dasco said the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) applies to registration for the regional elections from August 27 to 29, 2024. The Constitutional Court (MK) decided to amend it regional head appointment threshold by decision number 60/PUU-XXII/2024, presented by the Labor Party and Gelora. The Constitutional Court ruled that the threshold for nominating regional heads is no longer 25 percent of the votes won by political parties or a combination of political parties following the results of the previous DPRD parliamentary elections, nor 20 percent of the DPRD seats. Also read: On PAN's consistency in supporting Prabowo, Jokowi: Three times, you know, there should have been additional ministerial seats The day after the decision, the DPR and the government immediately met to discuss revising the regional electoral law. 2. Jokowi's Response to Kaesang's Handling of Central Java Regional Election Registration Files President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) briefly responded that his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, was busy with a number of documents to run as a candidate for vice governor in the 2024 Central Java (Central Java) regional elections. Jokowi said questions regarding Kaesang's plans and chances of running in the Central Java regional elections following the Constitutional Court (MK) decision should be posed directly to the general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). “Ask the PSI General Chairman,” Jokowi said, after attending the 6th National Mandate Party Congress at the Kempinski Hotel, Jakarta, Friday (23/8/2024).

