Hungary's debt to China soars, raising financial concerns





Last spring, the Hungarian government secretly borrowed one billion euros from China, the payment of which was made on April 19, a fact that was only revealed at the end of July. This loan represents a debt of about 1 billion euros, and if other loans are added to this, Hungary's total debt to China could be significantly higher. Hungary heavily indebted to China 444 compiled a list of unpaid debts, relying mainly on data from the Public Debt Management Center (KK). Its findings show that in just three years, the Hungarian government has accumulated a considerable debt to China. At the end of the second quarter of this year, Hungary owed HUF 71.79 billion (EUR 182 million) to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a debt first incurred in the last quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, Hungary received a loan for the construction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway line. So far, it has used HUF 341.6 billion (EUR 866 million) for this project. The total investment for the railway amounts to HUF 750 billion (EUR 1.9 billion), 85% of which is financed by loans and 15% by co-financing. In addition, according to KK's accounts, Hungary secretly requested a loan of one billion euros before the end of the second quarter in the spring of this year. In addition to these loans, Hungary also has 3 billion yuan in foreign currency bonds that must be repaid to Chinese investors this year and next, which is equivalent to about 380 million euros at the current exchange rate. In total, 444 estimates that Hungary's debt to China now exceeds HUF 1 trillion (EUR 2.536 billion), although they warn that the figure could be even higher. Hungary strengthens strategic ties with China despite EU concerns While the European Union views China’s foreign economic policy as increasingly difficult, the Hungarian government seems unperturbed by China’s growing vulnerability to the latter. In fact, the government of Prime Minister Orbns has regularly facilitated China’s presence in Hungary, starting with the joint Hungarian-Chinese Budapest-Belgrade railway project. In an effort to diversify, Hungary then opened up to Chinese investors by issuing yuan-denominated government bonds, followed by the idea of ​​establishing Fudan University in HungaryChinese investments, particularly in the battery sector, have also been encouraged, leading to the Chinese police deployed in Budapest and the acceptance of a large Chinese loan. The government has kept the details of this loan quiet. 18 joint investment agreements signed in May During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary in May, leaders of the two countries signed 18 joint investment agreements as part of a strategic partnership. Among these agreements were plans to expand Hungarian-Chinese cooperation across the entire spectrum of the nuclear industry, to begin preparations for the construction of a railway ring around Budapest (formerly known as the V0 ring), and to launch work on a high-speed train project connecting Budapest city centre to Ferihegy Airport. In addition, they are working on the joint development of a charging network for electric cars, starting the construction of the “most modern, largest, safest and fastest border crossing” in Europe between Hungary and Serbia, and exploring the possibility of an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, involving Serbian participation. Read also: New China-Hungary projects in the pipeline for expanding economic cooperation – Read here

