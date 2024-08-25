Unified Pension Scheme Ensures Dignity, Financial Security of Government Employees: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Unified Pension Scheme ensures dignity and financial security of government employees, in line with the government's commitment to their welfare and secure future. His remarks come after the Union Cabinet approved a guaranteed pension of 50 per cent of salary for 23 lakh government employees who joined the service under the National Pension System (NPS). The National Pension System applies to government employees who joined the service after April 1, 2004. It was based on the contribution principle rather than the defined benefit principle applicable to employees before the NPS. “We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who are contributing significantly to national progress. The Unified Pension Scheme ensures dignity and financial security of government employees, in line with our commitment to their welfare and a secure future,” Modi said in a message on X. We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who contribute significantly to national progress. The Unified Pension Scheme ensures the dignity and financial security of government employees, in line with our commitment to their well-being and a secure future. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2024 Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), government employees will now be eligible to get 50 per cent of the average basic salary drawn during the last 12 months before retirement as pension. For this full pension or 50 percent of salary as pension, he said, the eligible service period will be 25 years. However, he clarified, this reduction would be proportional for a shorter period of service, up to a minimum of 10 years of service. NPS subscribers can now opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which offers a guaranteed pension applicable from the beginning of the following financial year. Published August 24, 2024, 5:29 p.m. EAST

