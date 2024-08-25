Jokowi's Arguments at PAN Congress Propose Increasing Number of Ministerial Seats in Prabowo's Cabinet





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi officially opened the 6th National Mandate Party (PAN) congress which took place on Friday evening at the Kempinski Hotel in Jakarta. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirahim, I declare that the 6th PAN Congress has opened tonight,” President Jokowi said at the end of his welcoming speech at the event, as quoted by Antara. President Jokowi arrives at the opening PAN Congress around 19:00 WIB, wearing a blue shirt, the same color as the party's symbol, the rising sun. His presence was greeted by PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and the PAN DPP leadership. Admire PAN promotes congress in Times Square in the United States Jokowi expressed his admiration for the National Mandate Party (PAN) as the only party that promoted the 26th anniversary and 6th congress of the PAN through giant billboards in Times Square, New York, United States. “Tonight I feel very happy, very happy to be able to attend the 6th Congress and the 26th anniversary of the PAN. The only party congress whose promotion reaches Times Square, all the way to New York, the America Union,” President Jokowi said at the opening of the 26th anniversary and 6th congress of the PAN in Jakarta on Friday. Jokowi was even surprised and shook his head when he saw a photo of PAN Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan in Times Square. He praised Zulkifli Hasan, who in the advertisement was wearing a blue shirt and was handsome. “I saw, I shook my head, in Times Square there was a photo of Mr. Zulkifli Hasan. I saw it, I was amazed, really amazed. Mr. Zulkifli Hasan was dressed in blue and very handsome,” Jokowi said. The Head of State also added that the PAN has creative ideas in promoting its congress events. The President's praise refers to the PAN's often-sung slogan, namely “PAN is at the forefront.” Prabowo suggests increasing ministerial quota for PAN Advertisement Apart from that, Jokowi said the number of ministers from the National Mandate Party (PAN) in President-elect Prabowo Subianto's cabinet is expected to increase. He asked Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani to convey this to Prabowo. Jokowi initially said that PAN was one of the parties that most consistently supported Prabowo. “Let's see PAN's continued support for Pak Prabowo. Please note this, Mr. Gerindra Secretary General, Mr. Muzani,” Jokowi said in his speech. Jokowi also mentioned that PAN had supported Prabowo in three presidential elections. He stressed that PAN has supported Prabowo since he ran as a candidate in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, even though Prabowo lost to Jokowi in both presidential elections. Then, Jokowi also highlighted the PAN which again supported Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election. “There are Mr. Anies, Mr. Prabowo, Mr. Ganjar, PAN also continues to support Mr. Prabowo. “Three times in a row and consistent and the most consistent,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, this consistency makes PAN worthy of carrying out its sustainability mission. It is known that the continuity of Jokowi's government is a matter of jargon Prabowo during his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Therefore, Jokowi said that PAN should get more seats in Prabowo's cabinet later. “Three times in a row and consistent and the most consistent. “So for continuity in the cabinet, I think this PAN should be added,” Jokowi said. CONSCIOUSNESS SUKMA KANTHI | SULTAN ABDURRAHMAN Editor's Pick: Jokowi Reveals Why He Wears Yellow Shirt at Golkar National Conference and Blue Shirt at PAN Congress

