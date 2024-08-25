Boris Johnson accuses Keir Starmer of turning Britain into an 'Orwellian nightmare' | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of “changing the language” around the small boat crisis to mask his inaction on the issue, suggesting Britain is slipping into an Orwellian nightmare. In a room for The Daily MailThe former prime minister said the current government had decided it was “no longer acceptable” to highlight the scourge of criminal gangs who organise the perilous journeys across the Channel to Britain. “Far from deterring the gangs, Labour has announced an amnesty for 100,000 people who were to be deported, so that they will now seek asylum in the UK and, inevitably, live here,” he said. “Instead of tackling the problem, they seem to be changing the language we use to talk about it, so that we should no longer be talking about cross-Channel trafficking as illegal migration, but only irregular migration,” he added. Mr Johnson, 60, praised the UK's generosity towards people fleeing Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine in recent years, and said Labour's language “singled them out” with “lawbreakers”.

“This is a moral and political disaster, because it will obviously only encourage blind prejudice against all immigrants, legal or not,” he argued. “It is also an abuse of language. One could just as well say that shoplifters are no longer guilty of theft but of irregular purchases and that those who are drunk at the wheel are guilty of irregular driving.” However, the term has actually been used by Mr Johnson's government itself, with former immigration minister Chris Philp defending in parliament in 2019 changes to immigration rules that he said were “essential to curbing irregular immigration”. Meanwhile, Sir Keir has frequently referred to illegal immigration in relation to border crossings, including at the European Political Community summit in July. Mr Johnson also said the Rwanda plan, which would have seen people identified by the UK as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers relocated to the east African country for processing, asylum and resettlement, would “unquestionably have worked” if it had remained government policy. The plan, proposed by the former Conservative government, was condemned by human rights groups and ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

In response, the government of the day introduced a bill to declare Rwanda a safe country under British law, with the legislation ordering the courts to ignore significant sections of the Human Rights Act and other British laws or international rules. The plan was abandoned after Labour came to power in July, before any flights had taken place, with Sir Keir saying his government would tackle the problem by “crush[ing]” people-smuggling gangs behind border crossings. Mr Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in July 2022, joked that “Starmers’ Britain” was “twinned with Orwell’s 1984”, the dystopian novel from 1949 and cautionary tale about authoritarianism and the distortion of language to control the masses. Responding to his article, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Boris Johnson must exist in a parallel universe. Far from being a deterrent, the Rwanda ploy was a distraction from the hard work needed to end dangerous small boat crossings.

“The Tories spent 700 million to send back just 4 volunteers. It is very strange that they are clinging to the illusion that this was the solution when they failed to get a single deportation flight off the ground for over 2 years and 65,000 people arrived on small boats after signing the Rwanda deal. “Far from offering an amnesty, the Labour government has increased the capacity to deport those who have no right to be here, and has already overseen nine return flights in the last six weeks. By the end of the year, we will have deported thousands of people who are here illegally,” they added.

