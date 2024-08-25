How international media reported on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history with his historic visit to Ukraine, becoming the first Indian prime minister to set foot in the country since diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

During his visit to kyiv, Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shared a warm embrace and observed a minute's silence at a memorial dedicated to children who lost their lives in the ongoing Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Modi has also extended India's support, offering to help bring peace to the war-torn nation and positioning himself as a friend of Ukraine, raising hopes among many who see India as a potential mediator in the conflict between the two nations.

This visit, which came Just months after Modi's trip to Moscow, attracted considerable international media attention, with many considering its potential implications for the conflict and for India's foreign policy.

From a balancing act to a symbolic gesture, here is how international media reported Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine.

Reuters

The agency reported that Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine comes at a “volatile moment” in the war launched by Russia in February 2022, with Moscow slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine while kyiv launches a cross-border incursion.

He also said the Ukraine visit had a “very similar” focus to Modi's visit to Moscow last month, where he called for peace and hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Reuters, Modi's visit to Ukraine “looks very similar” to Modi's visit to Moscow last month, where he called for peace and hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image courtesy of PTI, AP

He added that this position had angered Ukraine, especially after a Russian missile attack hit a children's hospital in Ukraine on the same day Modi met Putin.

Earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy's office, said: Reuters Modi's visit to Ukraine was important because New Delhi does have some leverage over Moscow and it was “extremely important” to build relationships with these countries to “explain… what is the right end to the war and that it is also in their interest.”

The New York Times

The media outlet said: “Modi has carefully calibrated his country’s relations with the two warring nations.”

Harsh V. Pant, professor of international relations at Kings College London, said Modi's visit to kyiv was aimed at “positioning India as a voice of the global South on the war in Ukraine.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in kyiv on Friday, continuing a long-running diplomatic effort by Ukraine to engage non-Western countries in possible settlement talks in its war with Russia. https://t.co/biW4Ffmgkr — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 23, 2024

Pant also told the NYT that Modi's trip created an opportunity “to talk, in some way, about the impact that this conflict has had” on poorer nations.

AP

The US news agency said the Ukraine visit could be an “attempt by Modi to adopt a more neutral stance after what has been seen as his tilt towards Russia”.

A Ukrainian analyst told AP that the outcome of Modi's first visit would likely be modest, as it is just “the beginning of a complex dialogue between India, Ukraine and Europe.”

Establishing relations with India will be a long and difficult process, Yurii Bohdanov said on his Telegram channel. However, he stressed the importance of this relationship for Ukraine.

Bohdanov also noted that if India supported Ukraine's peace efforts, it could strengthen Kiev's influence in the global South, where India is competing with China for influence. He added that such support could “increase pressure on Russia.”

BBC

Modi's visit to Ukraine is more about signaling to the world that “while India will continue to have strong relations with Russia, it will continue to work closely with the West,” the British media outlet wrote in a report titled “Diplomatic Tightrope for Modi as He Visits kyiv After Moscow.”

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre think tank in Washington, was also quoted as saying that the trip would further reassert India's strategic autonomy.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, said the trip would reaffirm India's strategic autonomy. File image/Reuters

India is not on a mission to appease Western powers, or anyone else for that matter. His trip is aimed at advancing Indian interests, reaffirming its friendship with kyiv and conveying its concerns about the continuation of the war, he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s long-standing commitment to peace, drawing on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, whose statue he visited in kyiv. However, the newspaper pointed out that “behind the language, the fact remains that India has never condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion” and has, in fact, “helped fuel Moscow’s war economy” by buying Russian oil, even as Western sanctions have intensified.

The Global Times

Chinese media outlets have been rather critical of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine, calling it a symbolic gesture unlikely to significantly advance peace talks.

The report titled “Modi’s Kiev visit a symbolic gesture for peace talks” said the visit is being presented as an effort to balance US-Russia relations, especially in light of the criticism India faced for Modi’s recent visit to Russia.

Contrary to global reports, Cui Heng, a researcher at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, told the outlet that India's limited collective support and the scarce resources it can allocate to global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict make its potential role in mediation relatively limited.

The Moscow Times

The Moscow Times highlighted India's continued trade with Russia amid Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian media report noted that while Modi's visit could be interpreted as a gesture of support for kyiv in its fight against Russian forces, it is important to remember that he visited Moscow in early July after his re-election for a third term, a move widely seen as a challenge to the free world.

Al Jazeera

Citing strategic analysts, the Qatar-based media outlet said Modi's “unprecedented” visit could help India strengthen its status as a potential peacemaker in the conflict and play a role in pushing the two sides towards talks.



Prime Minister Modi’s visit could be an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy, Anil Trigunayat, a retired Indian diplomat and strategic analyst who also served in Russia, told Al Jazeera. It’s not an easy task, he conceded. But we have to try to achieve peace.

With the contribution of agencies