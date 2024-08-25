This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Confucius Institute by the Chinese government to promote Chinese language and culture and a positive image of China in the world. Confucius Institutes have rapidly expanded to more than 500 centers in 160 countries in just over a decade, becoming a central part of China's International Language and Culture Promotion (ILCP) strategy.

Yet their development has not been without its challenges. Over the past decade, Confucius Institutes have faced setbacks, particularly in the United States, where at least 100 have closed. These closures led to a major overhaul of the Confucius Institutes’ management structure in June 2020, when the China International Education Foundation (CIEF) was established as the effective trademark holder, while the former headquarters was dissolved and replaced by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC). These changes marked a shift toward decentralization.

The initial rapid growth of Confucius Institutes was due to the geopolitical environment favorable to China during the initiative's early years. Under President Hu Jintao, China adopted a diplomatic philosophy of tao guang yang hui (hiding his abilities and keeping a low profile), emphasizing soft power as a means of his peaceful rise.

The Confucius Institutes were conceived as a bridge to strengthen friendship and cooperation between China and the world, with the project benefiting from substantial financial and human resources provided by the Chinese government. Its joint venture model, which involved partnerships between Chinese universities and host universities, allowed the Confucius Institutes to be integrated into local academic institutions, using their existing facilities and resources while attracting substantial funding from China. This model facilitated the rapid establishment of Confucius Institutes, particularly in Western countries, where China sought to improve relations and foster cooperation despite differing political ideologies.

Internationally, China's rise and growing influence have created a demand for knowledge about China and the Chinese language. This was particularly evident in the United States in the early 2000s, when the two countries enjoyed relatively good relations. The rapid expansion of Confucius Institutes has been widely seen as a reflection of China's growing soft power during this period, with the initiative providing a means to promote Chinese culture and language and offering institutions a chance to partner with Chinese universities.

Partly because of this dramatic expansion, Confucius Institutes have faced increasing scrutiny and criticism, particularly in the United States. Some critics have argued that the project serves as a tool for Chinese propaganda, raising concerns about academic freedom and the potential for political influence. This has come as China’s rise has begun to shift the balance of power between China and the West, leading to an increasingly tough approach toward China in Washington.

Under the Obama administration (2009-2017), the US strategic pivot to Asia aimed to counterbalance or contain China, and marked the beginning of a more critical attitude toward Confucius Institutes. In 2012, for example, a US State Department directive led to the temporary expulsion of Chinese teachers from Confucius Institutes for security reasons. visa problemswhich reflects a growing unease within the administration towards Confucius Institutes in American universities.

Under the Trump administration (2017-2021), this surveillance intensified significantly, leading to a wave of Confucius Institute closures across the United States. The mechanism used by the Trump administration to close Confucius Institutes was primarily the threat of withdrawing federal funding from universities. For example, a former member of the Confucius Institute Oversight Committee at a U.S. university explained to the authors how The passage of an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in 2019 forced American universities to choose between substantial federal funding and more modest funding from China's Confucius Institute.

The committee member explained that in order to receive U.S. federal funding, the university would need a waiver to prove that no federal funding would support Chinese language instruction, but this was difficult because funding is often fungible. The committee member added that government grants typically cover the university’s overall overhead costs. Separating the funding to ensure that none of it benefits the IC [Confucius Institute] posed difficulties.

The committee member also explained that there was no established process for waivers, which could take years to resolve. [funding agencies] has decided to stop accepting grant applications from institutions with an IC until new procedures are established.

The end result was often the closure of the Confucius Institute. The committee member said: “Given the size of the university's grants, compared to the much smaller Chinese funding for the IC, this price was considered too high. Therefore, the committee agreed to close the IC. Even though the focus seemed limited to the language itself, the goal was to close the ICs.”

Under the Biden administration, similar policies on Confucius Institutes have continued to be implemented, including under the Drugs and Mites Act (2021)THE Innovation and Competition Act (2021)and the Confucius Law (2021). Clearly, for U.S. higher education institutions that hosted a Confucius Institute, closing the institution was often a simpler solution than lengthy rule checks or requests for exemptions. Following the U.S. lead, countries such as Australia, Germany, India, Japan, and the United Kingdom all launched reviews or pressure on Confucius Institutes. Meanwhile, Confucius Institutes in developing countries, with the exception of India, continued to grow vigorously during China’s rise.

In response to the growing challenge facing Confucius Institutes, particularly in the United States, China has undertaken a major overhaul of its ILCP strategy since mid-2020, signaling a shift toward decentralization in three aspects.

Administratively, CIEF, CLEC and other similar initiatives such as ChinesePlus and the China Center for International People-to-People Exchanges (CCIPE) were established to share the former responsibilities of the Confucius Institute headquarters.

Politically, efforts have been made to decouple the new Confucius Institute management system from the Chinese central government, which has had the effect of diminishing the official political status of the new ILCP initiatives. Financially, compared to the centralized fiscal role assigned to the former Confucius Institute headquarters in the previous Chinese ILCP strategy, at least five decentralized sources of funding for the reorganized Confucius Institutes can be identified: CIEF, a Chinese partner, a local partner, CLEC, and income from individual Confucius Institutes.

The outcome of this new strategy, however, remains uncertain. It has not, so far, significantly changed critics' perception of Confucius Institutes. It has also sown confusion and resistance within the Confucius Institutes' administrative system, while complicating funding arrangements and casting doubt on the CIEF's funding capacity.

While decentralization may have reduced the scrutiny and criticism previously directed at Confucius Institutes, it has not entirely resolved the broader issues of trust and suspicion that have emerged between China and the West, particularly the United States.

The evolving history of Confucius Institutes, from a positive global symbol of China’s soft power to a contested initiative, highlights the challenges of promoting cultural diplomacy in a complex, ever-changing, and sometimes hostile international environment. The future success of the Confucius Institute and China’s revised ILCP strategy will depend on broader geopolitical dynamics and China’s ability to rebuild trust and cooperation with the United States.

In this sense, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s long-standing engagement with China, dating back to his time teaching in China in the late 1980s, suggests the possibility of a shift in perspective. A victory for the Harris-Walz campaign in the November U.S. election could begin to change the narrative about China in ways that could help rebuild the United States, which has lost more than 100 Confucius Institutes.

This article is based on the findings of a research paper published in The Pacific Review; a journal of international relations covering the interactions of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.