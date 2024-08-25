Pakistan: Imran Khan could face military trials over May 9 cases: PML-N





Islamabad [Pakistan]August 25: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's cases related to the May 9 riots could be brought before military courts, Pakistani government spokesman for legal affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said.

Protests erupted across the country on May 9 after paramilitary Rangers abducted Imran from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a corruption case.

During the protests, social media was flooded with images of riots and vandalism at various locations, including the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore and the General Headquarters, the army's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The former prime minister, already in jail, was “arrested” in these cases on July 15, just a day after he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in a new Toshakhana case, following their acquittal in the Iddat case, as reported by Dawn.

In an interview with DawnNewsTV, lawyer Malik was asked if he thought Imran's trial could be held in a military court after the arrest of former intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, to which he replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

He said that the events and acts of vandalism witnessed on May 9 justified the application of the Army Act, as military installations were attacked and damaged. Malik further alleged that the PTI founder “orchestrated” and “properly managed” the riots that took place last year.

“It was premeditated. It was planned in advance,” Malik said.

He added, regarding military courts, that it was “quite possible that Imran Khan's trial will be held in a military court because the Army Act will be applicable.”

Malik said many people were saying that any conviction by a military man could be appealed to the High Court, but he added that neither the High Court nor the Supreme Court could accept that.

“In accordance with the legal provisions, the appeal in this case will be brought before the military appeals court,” Malik added.

He added that once appeal options are exhausted, only a clemency petition could be submitted to the army chief or the president as a last resort.

It is worth noting that Imran Khan had earlier claimed that he was scheduled to be tried in a military court. He claimed that Hameed was forced to turn against him to pave the way for his trial in a military court on May 9, as reported by Dawn.

Disclaimer: This article has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/international/pakistan-imran-khan-might-be-tried-in-military-courts-over-may-9-cases-says-pml-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos