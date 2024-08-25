Vance Says Trump Would Veto National Abortion Ban





Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a former running mate of President Donald Trump, said Saturday that Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if a bill passes Congress.

Asked on NBC News' Meet the Press about Republican lawmakers like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham who would like to see Trump champion and pass an abortion ban, Vance told moderator Kristen Welker that Trump has explicitly said he would veto a ban.

I mean, if you don't support it, as president of the United States, you basically have to veto it, Vance argued.

The Trump campaign's latest stance comes as the former president has shifted his stance on abortion policy over the years.

In April, Trump was asked on the tarmac in Atlanta whether he would sign a nationwide abortion ban bill if it passed Congress and simply said no.

But the former president did not specify at the time what he considered a ban.

In 2018, while president, Trump asked the Senate to adopt a 20-week limit on abortions, a measure already passed by the House.

Last year, he celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion.

“After 50 years of failure, with no one coming close, I succeeded in killing Roe v. Wade, to everyone’s surprise,” Trump said in a social media post in May 2023.

And as recently as March, Trump flirted with the idea of ​​a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks, telling a local radio host that people now agree on the number of weeks at 15, and I think in terms of that, and it will come to something very reasonable.

But people really agree, even the hard-liners seem to agree that 15 weeks seems to be a number that people agree on, Trump added in that interview.

