Michigan Attorney General Issues New Warning Against Donald Trump





Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a fresh warning Saturday about what a possible second term for former President Donald Trump could hold, saying that “what we saw in 2020” will “pale in comparison to what we’re likely to see in 2024.”

During the four-day Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday and will face Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, in November.

Nessel, a Democrat and the state's first openly gay attorney general, took the stage on the third night of the DNC to deliver a speech warning against a second Trump term and wishing the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court luck in wresting “this wedding ring from my cold, dead, gay hand.”

During an interview Saturday on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show, Nessel added to her remarks from Wednesday at the DNC as Phang stressed that her speech “addressed the very real dangers” that a second Trump presidency and the current Supreme Court pose.

“There is no doubt about it. We have a very different approach. [U.S. Supreme] “We have more power on the Supreme Court today than we did when marriage equality became the law of the land in 2015. We lost three justices who ruled in the majority in that case. And I think we can’t overstate the importance of Kamala Harris being the one who appoints justices to the Supreme Court who truly care about protecting people’s freedoms, protecting their fundamental rights, and who understand and support due process and equal protection under the law,” the Michigan attorney general said.

Newsweek has reached out to Nessel's office and the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Phang then asked, “How concerned are you that Donald Trump and his allies will try to repeat what they tried to do four years ago?” noting that Michigan is in the process of prosecuting fake voters who tried to subvert the 2020 election results in the state.

The riot comes after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The riot broke out after Trump claimed that the election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. Despite there being no evidence to support his claims, Trump's allies have continued to propagate the same allegations.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks onstage at the Democratic National Convention on August 21 in Chicago. Nessel issued a new warning Saturday about what a possible second term for former President Donald… Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks onstage at the Democratic National Convention on August 21 in Chicago. Nessel issued a new warning Saturday about what a possible second term for former President Donald Trump could mean, saying that “what we saw in 2020” “will pale in comparison to what we're likely to see in 2024.” More Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I think that’s probably his number one strategy… I think what we saw in 2020 is going to pale in comparison to what we’re likely to see in 2024 and, again, it’s not my job to decide winners or losers. It’s my job to defend the will of the people, whatever that may be. But I can tell you this: If the will of the people here in Michigan is to support Kamala Harris as our next president of the United States, it’s going to be tough,” Nessel said.

She added: “I don’t think anyone should underestimate how hard we’re going to have to fight to defend the votes of citizens against the Trump campaign’s efforts to subvert democracy here in Michigan and likely in every state across the country.”

Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 Republicans “for their roles in the alleged fake voter scheme” in July 2023, accusing them of submitting false certificates representing themselves as legitimate voters in the 2020 election, which saw Biden win the state by more than 154,000 votes. Nessel said the 16 people would face eight criminal counts, including forgery, conspiracy to commit election law tampering and uttering and publishing false statements. The most serious charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

More than a year later, the case is still ongoing, with preliminary examinations concluding earlier this month for six of the accused and examinations for six others charged in the case ending in April.

According to the Detroit Free Press, once all preliminary examinations are completed, District Judge Kristen Simmons is expected to decide whether there is enough evidence to send 12 of the defendants to trial. Meanwhile, three others will have preliminary hearings at later dates.

