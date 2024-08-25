Four transport ministers meet in Istanbul to discuss Iraqi road project





ISTANBUL Transport ministers from Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Istanbul on August 29 to discuss the development road project aimed at connecting the Iraqi port of Grand Faw to Turkey's southern border. The initiative is seen as a potential alternative trade route to the Suez Canal. Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralolu announced the meeting in a written statement on August 23. Ministers will discuss all details of the project as it enters a “critical phase” following a recently signed memorandum of understanding, he said. Uralolu expressed hope that the initiative will contribute significantly to Turkey's economic growth and regional development. The project, which is about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) long, will include rail and highway networks linking the Iraqi port city of Basra to Mersin's Trkiye. The agreement was initially reached during President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Baghdad earlier this year, where a four-way memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Qatari and Emirati ministers. The Development Road will also promote the sustainability of global trade by diversifying international trade corridors, Uralolu added. Turkey will enhance its economic and strategic advantages by establishing a reliable and efficient trade corridor between Asia and Europe. Besides economic cooperation, Turkey and Iraq are also strengthening their security partnership. Last week, the two countries signed a security agreement that includes the establishment of joint military centers in Baghdad and Bashiqa, near Mosul, to improve coordination in the fight against the PKK terrorist organization. The agreement also provides for cooperation on military and police training, intelligence sharing and border security. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, described the agreement as “historic” at a press conference following the fourth high-level security meeting in Ankara. “We want to advance the unity of understanding that we are developing with Iraq in the fight against terrorism with concrete steps on the ground,” Fidan told reporters. Under the new agreement, Trkiye will lift visa requirements for Iraqi nationals under 15 and over 50 from September.

