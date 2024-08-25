NAKER FEST 2024, INTEGRATION OF MINISTRY OF MANUFACTURERS ACTIVITIES TO ACCELERATE EMPLOYMENT TRANSFORMATION – South Nias Regency Government





Jakarta – The Ministry of Manpower is organizing Naker Fest 2024 from 23 to 25 August 2024 at JI Expo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. This activity is an integration of various activities of the Ministry of Manpower with the aim of accelerating employment transformation. The theme of Naker Fest 2024 is: Accelerating Employment Transformation for Golden Indonesia 2024: Competence, Independence and Competitive. This activity was opened directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The basic concept of the Naker Fest 2024 activities is to integrate various activities in each work unit of the Ministry of Manpower into a large employment program. “This large program provides for various activity programs as well as public services in the field of employment,” said Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah. Various activities are integrated into Naker Fest 2024, namely firstly the Naker Award, an awarding activity with the aim of providing appreciation, motivation and encouragement to improve the performance of local governments, employers and workers in Indonesia so that they can together maintain and implement policies and regulations in the field of employment. Second, the Job Festival. This activity consists of the TKM Expo, which is a program showing the expansion of employment opportunities in the form of promotional activities for self-employed workers (TKM) based on micro, small and medium enterprises. In addition, there is also a Vocational Festival, an exhibition of innovative works born from the Project Based Learning (PBL) and Teaching Factory (Tefa) processes. The Job Festival will also include a Job Fair to bring together and connect employers and job seekers; Skills Certification Activities, namely providing information on skills certification; as well as Talent Fest activities aimed at developing young talents. These activities constitute the flagship activities of the Ministry of Manpower. “We are introducing all these activities simultaneously with the aim of accelerating the transformation of our workforce,” he said. Naker Fest 2024 itself will bring together 110 companies and 50 MSMEs and is expected to welcome over 25,000 visitors. Naker Fest 2024 will offer 110,000 job vacancies. Ida Fauziyah explained that the activities of the Naker Fest which integrated various activities included various activities which mainly included efforts aimed at increasing competence, independence and competitiveness. “Because these three components must work together to accelerate our employment transformation so that we can achieve the goal of a Golden Indonesia 2045,” he said. Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Manpower

