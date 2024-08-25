Kangana Ranaut reveals why she missed Anant-Radhika's wedding







Kangana Ranaut missed Anant Ambani's star-studded wedding, which saw guests like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber, due to her brother's wedding on the same day.

After the wedding, the Ambanis threw grand receptions, which were even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is gearing up for her directorial venture, 'Emergency', which is slated for release on September 6.

Kangana Ranaut explains her absence from Anant-Radhika's wedding What is the story? Acclaimed actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has finally revealed the reason for her absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-hyped wedding festivities.



Although she received a personal invitation from the groom, she was unable to attend due to a family commitment.



The revelation was made during an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel. Ranaut's brother's marriage clashed with Ambani's Ranaut revealed that her younger brother's wedding coincided with Ambani's.



She said: “I got a call from Anant Ambani, he is a lovely guy. He said, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, 'I have a wedding at my house'. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married.”



She said: "Khair, like this also I avoid attending film industry weddings anyway."

Ambani-Merchant wedding was a star-studded affair

Ambani and Merchant's wedding took place on July 12 in Mumbai, attracting a plethora of Indian and foreign celebrities.



The guest list included international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and John Cena, while Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet.



Bollywood was well represented with names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among others. Ranaut's post-wedding events and next project After the wedding, the Ambani family hosted a grand reception on July 14 and another for media personnel and their employees on July 15.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the blessing ceremony.



Meanwhile, Ranaut is set to appear in Emergency alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary and Milind Soman among others.



The film is based on the Emergency period declared in India in 1975 and was directed by Ranaut.



It will be released on September 6th.

