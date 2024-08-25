Pakistan invites Modi to SCO meeting, but PM unlikely to attend | India News





NEW DELHI: Pakistan invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others Shanghai Cooperation Organization The SCO leaders will meet in person at the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) they will host in October. While Modi is not expected to travel to Islamabad, it will be interesting to see whether he will send a minister to represent India at the event, as he has done in the past, given the difficult relations with Pakistan.

Pakistan will host the meeting on October 15-16, as it holds the rotating presidency of the CHG, the second highest decision-making body in the Eurasian group after the Council of Heads of State. Modi is a regular at the heads of state summit, although he skipped this year’s one in Kazakhstan, apparently because it coincided with the session of parliament in early July.

The practice within the CHG is to appoint a minister to represent India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the CHG meeting in Bishkek last year. It is not yet clear whether the leaders will be allowed to speak virtually at the event in Pakistan, if they cannot attend physically. Both India and Pakistan are full members of the Russia-China led grouping, which New Delhi considers crucial for regional security and cooperation with Central Asian countries.

India, however, remains wary of China’s dominance in the SCO and efforts to position the group as an anti-Western platform. Unlike all other member states, India has never endorsed China’s BRI in SCO joint statements and last year, at the heads of state summit hosted virtually by Modi, it refused to join a long-term economic strategy announced by the bloc because it appeared designed to suit Chinese interests.

It is significant, however, that the SCO is perhaps the only multilateral forum where India and Pakistan have managed to work together, despite the hostilities that have marred their relations since their aborted attempt to revive the dialogue process in 2015 and the terrorist attacks While Indian delegations have visited Pakistan to participate in SCO exercises and vice versa, the then Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India last year for a meeting of SCO foreign ministers. This cooperation was made possible by the SCO Charter which does not allow member states to raise bilateral issues.

The Indian government has not yet taken a decision on the invitation, which was extended in accordance with the SCO protocol, for the CHG meeting. Recent terrorist attacks in India Jammu Modi’s visit to Pakistan could have a chilling effect on any visit by a senior minister to Pakistan. In his Kargil Vijay Diwas message last month, Modi had cited Pakistan as saying it had not learned from history and was trying to stay relevant through terrorism and proxy war. The last Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj in 2015.

Despite Modi's good relations with his counterpart Shehbaz Sharif's brother, Nawaz Sharif, the chances of a rapprochement in India-Pakistan Relations Pakistan's positions remain thin. While Pakistan wants India to reverse its decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India maintains that there is nothing left to discuss with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue except its illegal occupation of PoK.

