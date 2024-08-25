Morning Press Briefing: August 25, 2024





ISTANBUL Here's a roundup of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Israel's massive strikes on southern Lebanon, Turkish President Erdogan stressing the importance of a “strong and effective” navy to protect the peace, and Russia and Ukraine swapping prisoners of war, with each side exchanging 115 men. BEST STORIES The Israeli army announced the launch of strikes on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's preparations for a large-scale attack on Israel. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that missiles and rockets were recently launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory. As a result, warning sirens were activated in the affected areas in Israel. Israeli warplanes launched more than 40 strikes targeting around 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon, in the most intense attack since clashes began on October 8, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the need to maintain a “strong and efficient navy” to preserve Turkey's peace and security, both in its territorial waters and in remote areas. “We are aware that in order to live in peace on our lands, we must have a strong and efficient navy both in our Blue Homeland and in remote areas,” Erdogan said, using a phrase to refer to Turkish territorial waters. Stating that Ankara has carried out revolutionary work in the defense industry over the past 22 years, during the decades of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) rule, he said Turkey plans to commission two submarines in the next two years. Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war with 115 servicemen on each side, mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said that 115 Russian servicemen captured by Ukrainian forces in the border region of Kursk have been returned from the territory controlled by kyiv. All of the released Russian servicemen are currently in neighboring Belarus, the statement said, adding that they will be transferred to Russia and receive treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities run by the Defense Ministry. NEWS IN BRIEF The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced that it had launched drone and missile attacks deep into Israel in response to the assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur.

Israeli warplanes launched more than 40 strikes targeting around 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon, in the most intense attack since clashes began on October 8, 2023.

US President Joe Biden is “closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon,” the White House said Saturday night after Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes in Lebanon in response to what it said were Hezbollah preparations for a large-scale attack.

Israel's security cabinet is due to meet to discuss the massive strikes launched against Lebanon on Sunday morning.

Jordanian Chief of Staff General Yousef al-Huneiti and his US counterpart General Charles Q. Brown discussed cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries.

A Palestinian baby and his mother were killed and several others injured by Israeli artillery shelling that targeted their home in the central Gaza Strip.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law banning religious organizations linked to Russia.

The ministerial meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) has opened in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

At least two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire during an army raid on several West Bank towns, while illegal settlers attacked Palestinians and their properties in various other areas of the West Bank.

Japan's prime minister said his government would support the fishing industry, which has been hit by China's ban on Japanese seafood imports.

Ukraine said nine people were killed in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions due to Russian airstrikes.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared MPOX a global health emergency, doctors and public health experts in the United States say the viral illness is unlikely to lead to school closures.

The Voronezh region in southwestern Russia, on the border with Ukraine, has declared a state of emergency in three localities after five drones launched from across the border were shot down overnight.

Around 100,000 displaced Palestinians in the eastern part of the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah have nowhere to seek refuge from the intensive bombardment by Israeli forces, as Israel destroyed 20 shelters in the past two days after issuing evacuation orders, the city's municipality said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that everything Moscow had brought to the country – the ongoing conflict – “is now back home,” as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day amid an incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo in the afternoon to resume negotiations on a hostage exchange and a ceasefire in Gaza, which have stalled over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to relinquish control of the Philadelphia Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and the Rafah crossing.

At least three people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen. SPORTY Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-0 to make it two wins in a row in the second week of the English Premier League. Neither team managed to open the scoring in the first half at Villa Park in Birmingham, but Arsenal's Leandro Trossard scored from close range in the 67th minute. The Gunners doubled their lead after Thomas Partey sent in a long-range shot in the 77th minute, assisted by Bukayo Saka. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA News Dissemination System (HAS), and in a summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/morning-briefing-aug-25-2024/3312227 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos