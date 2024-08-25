Carrie Johnson has returned to the political front. The wife of a former Conservative prime minister is helping Robert Genrick in his bid for the Conservative leadership. “Carrie is helping Rob,” a generic friend informed me. “She’s calling him.”

This represents a significant development as the competition to replace Sage Sunak continues throughout the summer. So far, the focus has been on the 121 Conservative MPs who will determine the final list that will be presented to Conservative MPs in October.

But amid the campaigns of six candidates (Jenrick, James Cleverley, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Priti Patel and Mel Stride), the serious, blond Cincinnatus is paying increasing attention to his advancement on the retired statesman circuit.

For some conservatives, Boris is the kingmaker… or queenmaker

A former minister told me: “Boris is the endorsement that everyone wants.” You always have to enter the contest directly. But he’s watching. And if he’s close, he can still be the one who makes kings.

Johnson's friends say he has no plans to support anyone directly at this point. But they have not ruled out some form of intervention.

And some of his former Westminster colleagues still believe he can carefully control the electoral balance.

“It’s not going to come out yet,” one of them told me. “But if there are two finalists, you might want to give a shout-out to someone you particularly like.”

This is why some candidates are making a not-so-subtle attempt to persuade him to step into the shoes of Conservative leader.

As well as knowing that Mrs Johnson was quietly lobbying on his behalf, Mr Jenrick announced last week that he would like Mr Johnson to take some sort of role in his shadow cabinet.

'S. “I think we need the best people available to join the Conservative family camp,” he said. “To support us to be a strong opposition party, to hold Keir Starmer to account for all the failures we're already seeing and, ultimately, to win the next general election.”

This invitation to serve as a wildcard team has been ridiculed by some opponents.

“This is crazy!” one MP supporting Jenrick's challenger scoffed. “Everyone knows Boris just wants a job. The idea that he would accept a party chairman going around local associations on a rubber chicken circuit is crazy.

Another challenger pointed to the statement he made during the Generic crisis that ultimately cost Johnson the prime ministership.

“It has become painfully clear that we are failing to provide the consistency, firmness and leadership that the country needs and deserves in these difficult times,” Genrique wrote in a Facebook post in July 2022.

“If we continue down this path, we risk doing lasting damage to the Conservative Party's reputation for competence and good governance.”

In response, Genrick's allies have said they have since realised that the British political system needed the kind of shock that only disruptors like Johnson could deliver.

I also understand that Johnson's largest donors have decided to support Generics and will be publicly supporting it in the coming weeks.

But the former interior minister, once in charge of the Olympic Games, is by no means the only candidate to shake the former prime minister's hand.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, who are reportedly returning to the political front

Priti Patel and James Cleverley are two of Johnson's true political allies and both remain in close contact with him.

The latter had lunch with him just before the election and was one of the few senior Tories to support Johnson during his political difficulties. Liz tactfully backed Johnson during an ill-fated comeback attempt after Truss's fall, saying: “The last few weeks have shown that being prime minister is tough and there is no other job like it in government.” I know Boris has learned from his time in No 10 and will ensure he focuses on the needs of the country from day one.

Patel also stood by his former boss, refusing to join calls for his resignation and denying two of his successors the chance to serve in cabinet.

He was at her 60th birthday party in June and is said to be in regular contact via text message.

Some other candidates, however, are a little more cautious.

A friend of Badenoch told me he was a “big fan” of Johnson and happy to work with him. But he made it clear that if he wanted to return to politics he would have to run for parliament “like everyone else”.

For their part, Johnson's allies believe Badenoch was directly behind the fall and see his leadership bid as the culmination of a coordinated “coup” involving his political ally Michael Gove.

Some MPs told me last week that they thought Kerry Johnson's informal pro-generic lobby might be part of an even more coordinated “Badenoch blockade” operation.

Tom Tugendhat is keeping his distance. In the 2022 leadership election, those hoping to succeed Johnson were asked whether they thought the outgoing prime minister was honest. Badenoch, Sunak, Truss and Penny Mordaunt pre-barricaded themselves. Tugendhat simply shook his head and said “no”.

Asked about Johnson last week, Tugendhat said: “Look, he's an incredible communicator… I don't know what he wants to do in the future, but I'm sure he'll make his voice heard.”

The increasingly abusive marriage ceremony surrounding Tory's tumultuous premiere is clearly motivated primarily by self-interest.

Each candidate knows that Boris is popular with a significant portion of the electorate and wants their approval.

But it also reflects a deeper debate that is helping to define the leadership contest and the future direction of the Conservative Party. Some Conservative MPs believe Johnson is crucial to any counter-attack, particularly in Red Wall seats, where British reformists ate up their votes in July.

But others fear he represents everything voters hate about their party.

Especially in seats where they voted Liberal Democrat.

One shadow cabinet member even drew a grim parallel with events across the Atlantic. They said to me: “At this point we’re letting Boris off the hook because if we keep him we’re going to be republicans and a British version of Trump.” We’re never going to be able to get rid of him and move on.

But for some Conservatives, Boris Johnson is the kingmaker… or queenmaker. If he really exists, he could go a long way to determining the fate of the team.