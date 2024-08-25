Former PM Imran Khan's cases related to May 9 riots could be brought to military courts





Cases against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan related to the May 9 riots could be tried in military courts, according to lawyer Aqeel Malik, the government's spokesperson for legal affairs. Protests erupted across the country on May 9 after paramilitary Rangers arrested Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court on corruption charges.

The protests were marked by widespread rioting and vandalism, with major incidents occurring at the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore and the headquarters in Rawalpindi. The former prime minister, already in jail, was “arrested” in these cases on July 15, just a day after he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in a new Toshakhana case following their acquittal in the Iddat case, as reported by Dawn.

In an interview with DawnNewsTV, Malik confirmed the possibility of Imran being tried in a military court. He said that the Army Act would apply since military installations were attacked during the riots. Malik further claimed that the PTI founder had orchestrated and managed the events of May 9.

“It was premeditated, it was planned,” Malik stressed. He added that it was entirely possible that Imran Khan’s trial would be held in a military court due to the applicability of the Army Act. There is a general consensus that any conviction handed down by a military court can be appealed to the High Court, but Malik clarified that neither the High Court nor the Supreme Court would be able to review it, as the Military Appeals Court would be the one to do that.

Once all avenues of appeal are exhausted, a mercy petition can only be submitted to the army chief or the president as a last resort. Imran Khan had earlier said that he was being tried in a military court, alleging that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was under pressure to turn against him in order to facilitate the trial in a military court, according to Dawn.

(With contributions from agencies.)

