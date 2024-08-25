The origin of the name Mulyono, which is said to be President Jokowi's birth name





Saturday, August 24, 2024

Jakarta, VIVAMulyono's name is currently a trending topic on social media Read also: 301 protesters arrested in DPR, police recall legal basis of freedom of expression This Mulyono phenomenon then raises questions about the reasons for using this name to designate President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). So what is the origin of the name Mulyono, which is said to be the president's birth name? Read also: Palace Says Jokowi Will Not Attend PKB Congress in Bali In an interview with President Joko Widodo on the talk show program Point of view Some time ago with Retno, Jokowi admitted that his name was once Mulyono. “Yes, that's true,” Jokowi said. Read also: Inauguration of AMANAH building by President Jokowi, Denny Malik presented 500 dancers Jokowi then explained that his parents gave him the name Mulyono when he was born. However, due to frequent illnesses when he was a child, Jokowi's parents changed Mulyono's name to Joko Widodo or colloquially known as Jokowi as he is now called. This is the story of my late mother, when I was born I was given the name Mulyono, then due to illness the name was changed to Joko Widodo, Jokowi explained. Jokowi did not specify what illness he suffered from as a child, he only explained the illnesses that children usually suffer from. (Sickness) is common when we are still children, then our family is also in need, so getting sick is normal, Jokowi explained Jokowi's family also said that changing names due to frequently sick children is common in Javanese society. Jokowi's family considers the name Mulyono given to him to be too heavy, in Javanese society the name Mulyono is given to boys which means Mulia or Glory. Next page This is the story of my late mother, when I was born I was given the name Mulyono, then due to illness the name was changed to Joko Widodo, Jokowi explained.

