Politics
The origin of the name Mulyono, which is said to be President Jokowi's birth name
Saturday, August 24, 2024 – 4:22 p.m. WIB
Jakarta, VIVAMulyono's name is currently a trending topic on social media
This Mulyono phenomenon then raises questions about the reasons for using this name to designate President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
So what is the origin of the name Mulyono, which is said to be the president's birth name?
In an interview with President Joko Widodo on the talk show program Point of view Some time ago with Retno, Jokowi admitted that his name was once Mulyono.
“Yes, that's true,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi then explained that his parents gave him the name Mulyono when he was born.
However, due to frequent illnesses when he was a child, Jokowi's parents changed Mulyono's name to Joko Widodo or colloquially known as Jokowi as he is now called.
This is the story of my late mother, when I was born I was given the name Mulyono, then due to illness the name was changed to Joko Widodo, Jokowi explained.
Jokowi did not specify what illness he suffered from as a child, he only explained the illnesses that children usually suffer from.
(Sickness) is common when we are still children, then our family is also in need, so getting sick is normal, Jokowi explained
Jokowi's family also said that changing names due to frequently sick children is common in Javanese society.
Jokowi's family considers the name Mulyono given to him to be too heavy, in Javanese society the name Mulyono is given to boys which means Mulia or Glory.
|
