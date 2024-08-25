Boris Johnson criticises Keir Starmer for turning Britain into an 'Orwellian nightmare' Politics News





Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of changing his language to cover up his inaction on the small boat crisis, while warning Britain was descending into an Orwellian nightmare. in one piece The Daily MailThe former prime minister said the current government had decided it was “no longer acceptable” to draw attention to the scourge of criminal groups organising dangerous journeys across the Channel to Britain. He said: “Instead of stopping the gangs, Labour announced amnesty for 100,000 people who were going to be deported – so they can now claim asylum in Britain and essentially stay here.” Instead of tackling the problem, they seem to be changing the language used to discuss it, so that we no longer see cross-Channel trafficking as illegal migration, he said. Johnson, 60, praised Britain's generosity in recent years to people fleeing Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine and said Labour's language placed them in a group of lawbreakers. He argued: This is a moral and political disaster, because it will lead to blind prejudice against all immigrants, legal or otherwise. “It is also an abuse of language. One could also say that from now on, thieves are no longer guilty of theft but of “irregular” races, and that drunk drivers are guilty of “irregular” driving.” However, the term was actually used by Johnson's own government, when former immigration minister Chris Phillips advocated changes to immigration rules in parliament in 2019 that he said would crack down on irregular immigration. At the same time, Sir Keir has repeatedly mentioned illegal immigration from across the border, including at the European Political Community summit in July. Johnson also said that Rwanda's plan, under which people identified by Britain as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers would be transferred to the east African country for processing, asylum and resettlement, “would undoubtedly have worked” if it had been implemented by the government. The policy would have remained in place. The plan, introduced by the previous Conservative government, was condemned by human rights groups and declared illegal by the Supreme Court. In response, the government of the day introduced a bill to stipulate in British law that Rwanda is a protected country, the law ordering the courts to ignore significant sections of the Human Rights Act and other British laws or international regulations. After Labour came to power in July, the flight was cancelled before the flights even took place, and Sir Keir said his government would tackle the problem by dismantling the people-smuggling networks behind the crossings. Johnson, who is due to step down as prime minister in July 2022, ended his speech by saying that Starmer's Britain was combined with Orwell's 1984, the dystopian novel of 1949, and its language of authoritarianism and mass control was a warning about the distortion of history. Responding to his article, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Boris Johnson probably lives in a parallel universe. This Rwandan trick, rather than being a deterrent, will distract from the hard work needed to stop the dangerous small boat trade. It was cheating.” “The Tories spent 700 million to send back only 4 volunteers. It is strange that they should think that this is the answer when in over 2 years they have not managed to carry out a single expulsion. They have not succeeded and, after the signing of the Rwanda Agreement, 65,000 people arrived on small boats. Far from granting amnesty, the Labour government has increased its ability to deport people who have no right to be here and has overseen nine return flights in the past six weeks, it said. here illegally. Source link

