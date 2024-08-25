Pakistan invites PM Modi to SCO meeting in October, but Islamabad visit unlikely due to tensions





Pakistan has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in October this year, The Times of India reported. Modi is, however, unlikely to visit Islamabad, although it remains to be seen whether he will depute a minister to represent India, as has been done in the past, given the strained relations between the two nations, the report added. Pakistan is expected to host the CHG meeting on October 15-16, as it currently holds the rotating presidency of the council, the second-most important decision-making body within the SCO, after the Council of Heads of State. While Modi regularly attends heads of state summits, he skipped the recent one in Kazakhstan due to a scheduling conflict with a parliamentary session in early July.

Traditionally, India sends a minister to represent the country at the CHG meetings. Last year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the CHG meeting in Bishkek. It is still unclear whether leaders who cannot attend the event in person will be allowed to participate virtually. Both India and Pakistan are full members of the SCO, a group led by Russia and China, which India sees as vital for regional security and collaboration with Central Asian nations. India, however, remains cautious about China’s influence within the SCO and its efforts to position the organization as an anti-Western platform. Unlike other member states, India has consistently refused to endorse China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in SCO joint statements. Moreover, at the virtual heads of state summit hosted by Modi last year, India declined to support a long-term economic strategy proposed by the bloc, seeing it as biased in favor of Chinese interests. Despite ongoing tensions, the SCO is one of the few multilateral forums where India and Pakistan have managed to cooperate, despite hostilities that have strained their relations since 2015, when an attempt to revive dialogue was thwarted by subsequent terrorist attacks. Indian delegations have participated in SCO exercises held in Pakistan and vice versa, and former Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India last year for a meeting of SCO foreign ministers. This cooperation was facilitated by the SCO Charter, which prohibits member states from raising bilateral issues. The Indian government has not yet decided on the invitation to the CHG meeting, which was extended in line with SCO protocol. However, the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu are likely to discourage any high-level ministerial visits to Pakistan. In a speech last month on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi directly criticised Pakistan, accusing it of not learning from history and trying to stay in the game through terrorism and proxy wars. The last time an Indian foreign minister visited Pakistan was in 2015, when Sushma Swaraj made the visit. Although Modi has maintained close relations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s brother Nawaz Sharif, prospects for improvement in India-Pakistan relations remain slim. Pakistan is seeking a reversal of India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, while India insists that the only issue remaining to be discussed with Pakistan regarding Kashmir is the illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). With contributions from ToI



