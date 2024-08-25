Top Turkish Banker Sees Rate-Cutting Cycle Starting in November BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Turkey’s central bank is expected to begin a cycle of interest rate cuts later this year, with the cost of borrowing potentially halving by the end of 2025, according to the chief executive of the country’s largest private-sector lender. The first rate cut could come in November, when the policy rate could be reduced to 47.5%, Hakan Aran, the head of Turkey’s central bank, told Bloomberg in an interview marking the bank’s 100th anniversary. By 2025, the policy rate could fall to 25%. Bank balance sheets would then get some relief, he said. The return to orthodox monetary policy since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election last year and the hike in rates to 50% to fight inflation have squeezed commercial lenders’ margins as demand for loans has fallen. While the economy has grown every quarter since mid-2020, fears of an economic slowdown are growing. “I am not worried about a hard landing or a recession,” Aran said. “I think current policies will allow Turkey to both achieve price stability and maintain growth, even if it will be slower than its potential,” he said, adding that he expects growth to slow to 3.5% and inflation to 42% by the end of the year. The central bank, led by Governor Fatih Karahan, on Tuesday kept its main interest rate at 50% for a fifth straight month, aiming to hit its year-end inflation target of 38% from the current 62%. Aran forecasts the lira to depreciate to between 38 and 39 against the U.S. dollar over the same period. Pressure on margins Pressures on banks' margins include high costs of customer deposits and the need to hold cash at the central bank in the form of reserve requirements at a very low yield, Aran said. “The worst is over in terms of net interest margins as we do not expect further rate hikes,” Aran said, adding that Isbank had halved its net interest margin forecast to around 2% for this year. Weighted average interest rates stood at 61% for commercial loans and 58.5% for deposits up to three months as of Aug. 9, official data showed. The high interest rate environment will also lead to a rise in bad loans, but Aran said non-performing loans, which have increased mainly in the credit card and retail sectors, will remain at manageable levels. The average bad loan ratio of Turkish lenders was 1.5% at the end of June, according to official data. Loan growth cap As the central bank tries to control loan growth, businesses will turn to their reserves instead of borrowing, Aran said, adding that he does not expect the loan caps to be removed until 2026. Authorities will not allow a lending boom until inflation targets are met next year, he said. We must hold our breath until the end of 2025. The central bank recently reduced the monthly growth limit for foreign currency loans from 2% to 1.5%, while keeping the growth limit for lira loans at 2% to help contain inflation. Other highlights from the interview: Isbank's subsidiaries' EBITDA stood at $1.2 billion at the end of 2023. The bank aims to increase this to $3 billion in the medium term, Aran said.

Isbank has applied for a banking service license and hopes to obtain it soon, aims to increase revenue through commercial platforms

Isbank has not given up on its split plan. Depending on the regulators' response, it will take action. If the response is late, it will act quickly; if it has concerns, it will try to resolve them.

From 2026, the Turkish banking system will experience a boom period and attract many investors, he said. Bloomberg LP 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/2024/08/25/turkeys-top-banker-sees-rate-cut-cycle-starting-in-november/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos