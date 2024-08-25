Jokowi Reveals Reason for Wearing Yellow Shirt at Golkar National Conference and Blue Shirt at PAN Congress





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi attended the closing of the XI Golkar Party National Conference 2024 which was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan on Wednesday evening, August 21, 2024. Wearing a yellow shirt, Jokowi expressed his happiness at being able to attend the Golkar National Conference. He even said that he felt comfortable and cool there. “I am happy to attend the event of one of the largest and oldest parties in Indonesia. A strong party, which has contributed a lot to the progress of the Indonesian nation,” Jokowi said in his speech. Former Jakarta Governor Also Expressed Happiness Over Party Golkar is an inclusive and open party for all. According to him, this is reflected in the background of the general chairmen of the Golkar Party who come from various regions of Indonesia, starting with Agung Laksono who comes from Java to Bahlil Lahadalia, the new general chairman of Golkar who comes from Papua. The reason for wearing a yellow shirt at the 11th Golkar National Conference



Jokowi explained the reason for wearing a yellow shirt while attending the closing of the 11th Golkar Party National Conference at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan, Central Jakarta, Wednesday night, August 21, 2024. Yellow is known as the signature color of the Golkar Party. Jokowi believed that he chose the yellow shirt because it was to honor the Golkar Party. “The clothes I wear are meant to respect and appreciate those who organize the event, namely the Golkar Party,” Jokowi said in his speech at the closing event of the Golkar National Conference. According to Jokowi, the Golkar Party event that night was an important moment, especially since the party with the banyan tree symbol has a new general chairman, namely Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil is a member of Jokowi's cabinet in the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, having just been appointed Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) the previous Monday. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi attends the opening of the 6th National Mandate Party Congress at the Indonesia Kempinski Hotel, Jakarta on Friday, August 23, 2024. Photo: Screenshot from the National Mandate Party YouTube page Wear a blue shirt to the 6th PAN Congress



On Friday, August 23, 2024, Jokowi also attended the opening of the 6th Congress National Mandate Party (PAN) which took place at the Kempinski Hotel, Jakarta. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirahim, I declare that the 6th PAN Congress has opened tonight,” President Jokowi said at the end of his welcoming speech at the event. Advertisement President Jokowi arrived at the opening venue of the 6th PAN Congress around 19:00 WIB, wearing a blue shirt which is the party's typical color with the symbol of the rising sun. Previously, Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrived first wearing a blue batik. “Tonight I wore a blue shirt so that Mr. Zul’s beauty could be seen,” Jokowi said at the Kempinski Hotel in Central Jakarta on Friday, August 23, 2024. Apart from this, a number of general presidents of political parties were also present including Golkar General President Bahlil Lahadalia and NasDem General President Surya Paloh. Jokowi expressed his joy at being able to attend the 6th PAN Congress and wore blue as a sign of solidarity with the party. He also expressed his admiration because the PAN Congress was the only one whose promotions reached Times Square, New York, United States. Jokowi admitted that he was impressed and inspired by the positive aura radiating from the PAN chairman general in the advertisement, so he decided to wear a blue shirt to attend the congress. CONSCIOUSNESS SUKMA KANTHI | RIRI RAHAYU | SULTAN ABDURRAHMAN Editor's Pick: Bahlil Calls the King of Java, UGM Professor: Recognition of Dynasty and Forms of Servitude

