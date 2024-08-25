Celebrating Ukrainian National Day, 2024 A photo report

Fortunately, my worst fears did not come true. There were no major attacks in kyiv that night or the next day. I closed my eyes and had a relatively peaceful night.

I woke up to bright sunshine. Unlike last year, when Khreshchatyk Street in the centre of the capital was filled with war memorabilia, with a display of burnt-out Russian tanks, while Ukrainians walked around them with their flags and wearing national costumes with a tangible sense of patriotism. Even Boris Johnson showed his face in 2023.

This year's National Day told a similar story of loyalty and optimism, although there were no tanks or other weapons of war in the parade this year.

No burnt-out Russian tanks on kyiv's Khreshchatyk Street today; the largest piece of metal was a passing cement mixer… signs of construction or reconstruction going on somewhere.

The full-scale invasion continues. Perhaps President Volodymyr Zelensky has higher priorities (and expenses) than the staging of the monumental exhibition of previous years. Perhaps many Kiev residents no longer feel so eager to rush to publicly celebrate a war they live with every day.

Terminy Sluzhby activists took to the streets to demand that the president “consider petition No. 224136 in order to clearly define the conditions of military service.” Another placard stated that “you will not win the war on the shoulders of the first volunteers.”



Despite the serious injuries caused by Russian aggression, Ukrainians are not discouraged. The Superhuman Center outside Lviv is a testament to this unwavering spirit.

Yuliia, whose husband has been serving since 2022 with the best of intentions, would like a fairer system for these early patriots, whose only outcome seems to be death or injury in a war that shows no sign of ending. She also fears that battalions of exhausted soldiers could be counterproductive.

Halyna would like clearer conditions for military service, as described in petition 224136.

Yuliia's husband has been in service since 2022.

Is it time to take a more reasonable approach to the demands of military service?

The sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers is highlighted by the sea of ​​flags that accumulate around Maidan Nezalezhnosti, each representing a fallen hero. There is a continuous procession of soldiers and their relatives who spend time near a specific memorial, to lay a flower or to spend a moment of silence in memory of their fallen loved ones.

As the colours of the flags and some images begin to fade under the bleaching effect of the intense sun, it is hoped that these soldiers will be less easily forgotten. The image of others has been etched in stone, to ensure eternal glory.

Ukraine is celebrating its independence today, but at a significant cost.

In memory of the many dead.

The images may fade, but none will be forgotten.

Cemetery-style stone carvings guarantee eternal glory.

A soldier remembers those in his battalion who gave their all.

A moment of emotion as this man, in tears, put down his crutches to lay a flower.

These women struggle against the wind to place a new banner as a tribute.

This triple amputee stopped to pose; the least I could do was shake his hand and say “Heroyam Slava.”

The long and winding road to freedom.

Although the number of protesters on the streets has diminished somewhat this year, what is clear is that the spirit of Ukraine remains strong among the many who arrived in yellow and blue, black and red, holding sunflowers or wearing a traditional vyshyvanka.

The selfies people take are synonymous with pride and defiance, strength and survival. To celebrate Ukraine with such renewed patriotism is to believe that a new future of true independence will soon open up.