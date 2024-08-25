PM Modi asks youth with no political experience to join politics





Man Ki Baat: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25) delivered a speech on the 113th episode of his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Addressing listeners, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that on August 23, the nation is celebrating the first National Space Day, celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3. He also asserted that many things are happening in India in the 21st century, which are strengthening the foundations of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. “Last year on this day, Chandrayaan-3 had successfully landed on the southern part of the moon at Shiv-Shakti point,” he said, highlighting the efforts of different organisations and individuals for improving the environment and calling for collective efforts in this regard. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also noted that the youth of the country had benefited a lot from the various reforms in the space sector. He also met with several young entrepreneurs running space start-ups to present their work. These entrepreneurs hailed the growing dynamism of the space ecosystem in the country. Prime Minister Modi also referred to his Independence Day speech this year, delivered at the Red Fort, where he urged a million youth, who were not from a political background, to connect with the political system. “There was a huge response to that point. So we know that a large number of our youth are ready to join politics. All they are looking for is the right opportunity and proper guidance,” he said. “I have also received letters from young people from all over the country on this issue. The reactions on social media are also numerous. People have sent me all sorts of suggestions. Some young people have written in their letters that this is really inconceivable for them. Due to the lack of political heritage from their grandfather or parents, they have not been able to enter politics despite their wishes,” the Prime Minister added. Modi pointed out that during the freedom movement, countless people from all walks of life came forward, even though they had no political background. “They dedicated themselves completely to India’s independence. Today, to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to revive that same spirit once again,” he added. The prime minister also mentioned that youngsters have written to him and reacted on social media to his appeal. Mann Ki Baat show was simultaneously telecast at 11 am on All India Radio, TV channels and all digital platforms. Akashwani will telecast the show in regional languages ​​immediately after the Hindi telecast. During the show, Prime Minister Modi discusses current national issues with the citizens of India. The 112th edition of Prime Minister Modi's radio show was aired on July 28. The show airs on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, 'Mann Ki Baat' aims to connect with various segments of the society, encompassing women, senior citizens and youth.

