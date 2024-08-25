The Turkish Navy celebrated several milestones with a major ceremony, including the commissioning of the TCG Piri rice. At the same event, the official sea trials of the second Reis-class submarine, the TCG Hi Reis (S-331), started, and the third submarine, TCG Murat Reis (S-332) was dry-docked for equipment. On the same day, the Aksaz Shipyard Command was inaugurated and the YAKIT 2-3-4 tankers and the world's largest 3,000-ton submarine dock were put into operation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony as the guest of honor, accompanied by the Turkish Minister of Defense and senior officials from the Turkish Navy and defense industry. Speaking on the occasion, Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the progress made by the Turkish defense industry.

“TCG Piri Reis, which entered service today, is the first of our submarines to be equipped with six air-independent propulsion systems. To date, over 380 factory, port and sea acceptance tests have been successfully completed on Piri Reis“, Erdogan said.

High-level participants in front of TCG Piri Reis at Aksaz Naval Base (Photo by Turkish Ministry of Defense)

“We are planning to commission our second submarine, JCC Hizir Reisin 2025, after the start of flag hoisting and sea trials. TCG Murat Reiscurrently being equipped in dry dock, should be put into service in 2026. Construction of our fourth submarine, TCG Aydin Reisas well as the fifth, JCC Seydi Ali Reisand sixthly, TCG Selman Reisis progressing rapidly. Our goal is to commission all submarines under this project by 2029.” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President

Erdoan also highlighted the successes of the Reis-class submarine project, stressing that these achievements would be beneficial for the development of the national submarine project, MLDEN.

“These advances have contributed significantly to the development of our national MLDEN submarine project. In addition to our own Atmaca and Gezgin guided missiles, the TCG Piri Reis will also be equipped with the AKYA torpedo, which recently demonstrated its effectiveness in a live-fire exercise. Our goal is to equip our national submarines with fully national systems and equipment, ensuring that they are fully armed with national weapons.” Erdogan said.

In the speeches delivered by President Erdoğan and the army commander, Turkish Naval ForcesIt was officially confirmed that the Atmaca and Gezgin missiles would be launched from Reis-class submarines. The Atmaca missile, produced by Roketsan, entered the naval forces' inventory in 2022. While it was known that the Sub-Atmaca project, a submarine-launched version of the missile, was underway, a model of the encapsulated version was also unveiled at the ceremony.

From front to back: Akya heavy torpedo, Atmaca anti-ship missile, encapsulated Atmaca (screenshot from ceremony video)

Another important announcement concerns the Gezgin missile. Officially called the Turkish Tomahawk in the press, the Gezgin missile will provide the Turkish Navy with a deep strike capability and will be launched from Reis-class submarines. The Gezgin project, developed in secret by the Turkish defense industry, is expected to see further advances in the near future.

Erdoan also announced that the construction of the TF-2000 air defense destroyer, which will strengthen the air defense capabilities of the Turkish Navy, will begin soon at the Istanbul Shipyard Command.

Collectible Card Game Piri rice was launched in 2019,floated in the water in March 2021

Importance of the project

The Reis-class submarine project is crucial for the Turkish Navy. These submarines will strengthen the submarine fleet's strength in the surrounding seas with their AIP capability. The Turkish Navy has a fleet of 12 submarines consisting of four Ay-class (Type 209/1200), four Preveze-class (Type 209T/1400) and four Gr-class (Type 209T2/1400) attack submarines, all with conventional (diesel-electric) propulsion. By 2029, Turkey will operate six Reis-class AIP submarines.

The Reis Class will benefit not only the Turkish Navy but also Turkey’s defense technological and industrial base. The know-how and experience gained from the Reis Class submarine project will provide a solid reference for the national submarines to be built under the National Submarine Development Project (MLDEN), which is currently in the design phase and is expected to be built in the 2030s. Many Turkish subcontractors, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, MilSOFT, Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM), Ko Information and Defense, Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TBTAK) and AYESA, are working on the subsystems of the Reis Class submarines such as the navigation and data management system, data link, torpedo countermeasures system, etc.

About the Reis-class submarines

The future TCG Piri Reis during sea trials (Photo by Twitter user @volkancordan, used with permission)

The Reis-class submarines feature a single hull and a single compartment, as well as an air-independent propulsion system based on the proven Howaldswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) fuel cell. The submarines have a length of 68.35 metres, an outside diameter of 6.3 metres, a displacement of 1,850 tonnes and a capacity of 40 personnel.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems builds the Reis-class submarines (originally known as Type 214 TN) at the Turkish shipyard in Golcuk. The AIP system uses fuel cell technology, PEM fuel cell (2×120 kW) and high-capacity batteries (2,324 units). This gives the submarine the ability to perform long-duration deployments without freediving.

The submarines will be equipped with heavy torpedoes (MK48 Mod 6AT, DM2A4), anti-ship missiles (Sub-Harpoon) and mines. The Akya heavy torpedo and the Atmaca anti-ship missile are expected to be installed on the submarines during the project. The Reis-class submarines will be able to undertake missions such as littoral operations, open-sea patrols, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, ISR tasks and special forces operations. This is mainly due to their increased diving depths and modular combination of weapons and sensors.