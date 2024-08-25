Politics
Turkish Navy commissions first Reis-class AIP submarine, TCG Piri Reis
The Turkish Navy celebrated several milestones with a major ceremony, including the commissioning of the TCG Piri rice. At the same event, the official sea trials of the second Reis-class submarine, the TCG Hi Reis (S-331), started, and the third submarine, TCG Murat Reis (S-332) was dry-docked for equipment. On the same day, the Aksaz Shipyard Command was inaugurated and the YAKIT 2-3-4 tankers and the world's largest 3,000-ton submarine dock were put into operation.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony as the guest of honor, accompanied by the Turkish Minister of Defense and senior officials from the Turkish Navy and defense industry. Speaking on the occasion, Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the progress made by the Turkish defense industry.
“TCG Piri Reis, which entered service today, is the first of our submarines to be equipped with six air-independent propulsion systems. To date, over 380 factory, port and sea acceptance tests have been successfully completed on Piri Reis“, Erdogan said.
“We are planning to commission our second submarine, JCC Hizir Reisin 2025, after the start of flag hoisting and sea trials. TCG Murat Reiscurrently being equipped in dry dock, should be put into service in 2026. Construction of our fourth submarine, TCG Aydin Reisas well as the fifth, JCC Seydi Ali Reisand sixthly, TCG Selman Reisis progressing rapidly. Our goal is to commission all submarines under this project by 2029.”
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President
Erdoan also highlighted the successes of the Reis-class submarine project, stressing that these achievements would be beneficial for the development of the national submarine project, MLDEN.
“These advances have contributed significantly to the development of our national MLDEN submarine project. In addition to our own Atmaca and Gezgin guided missiles, the TCG Piri Reis will also be equipped with the AKYA torpedo, which recently demonstrated its effectiveness in a live-fire exercise. Our goal is to equip our national submarines with fully national systems and equipment, ensuring that they are fully armed with national weapons.” Erdogan said.
In the speeches delivered by President Erdoğan and the army commander, Turkish Naval ForcesIt was officially confirmed that the Atmaca and Gezgin missiles would be launched from Reis-class submarines. The Atmaca missile, produced by Roketsan, entered the naval forces' inventory in 2022. While it was known that the Sub-Atmaca project, a submarine-launched version of the missile, was underway, a model of the encapsulated version was also unveiled at the ceremony.
Another important announcement concerns the Gezgin missile. Officially called the Turkish Tomahawk in the press, the Gezgin missile will provide the Turkish Navy with a deep strike capability and will be launched from Reis-class submarines. The Gezgin project, developed in secret by the Turkish defense industry, is expected to see further advances in the near future.
Erdoan also announced that the construction of the TF-2000 air defense destroyer, which will strengthen the air defense capabilities of the Turkish Navy, will begin soon at the Istanbul Shipyard Command.
Collectible Card Game Piri rice was launched in 2019,floated in the water in March 2021
Importance of the project
The Reis-class submarine project is crucial for the Turkish Navy. These submarines will strengthen the submarine fleet's strength in the surrounding seas with their AIP capability. The Turkish Navy has a fleet of 12 submarines consisting of four Ay-class (Type 209/1200), four Preveze-class (Type 209T/1400) and four Gr-class (Type 209T2/1400) attack submarines, all with conventional (diesel-electric) propulsion. By 2029, Turkey will operate six Reis-class AIP submarines.
The Reis Class will benefit not only the Turkish Navy but also Turkey’s defense technological and industrial base. The know-how and experience gained from the Reis Class submarine project will provide a solid reference for the national submarines to be built under the National Submarine Development Project (MLDEN), which is currently in the design phase and is expected to be built in the 2030s. Many Turkish subcontractors, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, MilSOFT, Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM), Ko Information and Defense, Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TBTAK) and AYESA, are working on the subsystems of the Reis Class submarines such as the navigation and data management system, data link, torpedo countermeasures system, etc.
About the Reis-class submarines
The Reis-class submarines feature a single hull and a single compartment, as well as an air-independent propulsion system based on the proven Howaldswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) fuel cell. The submarines have a length of 68.35 metres, an outside diameter of 6.3 metres, a displacement of 1,850 tonnes and a capacity of 40 personnel.
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems builds the Reis-class submarines (originally known as Type 214 TN) at the Turkish shipyard in Golcuk. The AIP system uses fuel cell technology, PEM fuel cell (2×120 kW) and high-capacity batteries (2,324 units). This gives the submarine the ability to perform long-duration deployments without freediving.
The submarines will be equipped with heavy torpedoes (MK48 Mod 6AT, DM2A4), anti-ship missiles (Sub-Harpoon) and mines. The Akya heavy torpedo and the Atmaca anti-ship missile are expected to be installed on the submarines during the project. The Reis-class submarines will be able to undertake missions such as littoral operations, open-sea patrols, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, ISR tasks and special forces operations. This is mainly due to their increased diving depths and modular combination of weapons and sensors.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2024/08/turkish-navy-commissions-first-reis-class-aip-submarine-tcg-piri-reis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish Navy commissions first Reis-class AIP submarine, TCG Piri Reis
- Former President Donald Trump to visit Wisconsin on Thursday
- Please. Deputy Provincial Secretariat for Public Welfare. Central Kalimantan Welcomes the Arrival of Paskibraka National Members, Representatives of Central Kalimantan in 2024
- State of the Program: Missouri Football, Year 5 under Eli Drinkwitz
- Notting Hill: Thousands of police expected at carnival after UK riots | UK News
- The Observer's take on the US presidential election: Kamala Harris has set out her big picture. But can it work? | Observer Editorial
- PM Modi asks youth with no political experience to join politics
- Who After R Ashwin? Dinesh Karthik Reveals Name of Frontrunner | Cricket News
- Sathiyan's combative victory over Aruna is in vain for Delhi
- Celebrating Ukrainian National Day, 2024 A photo report
- Jokowi Reveals Reason for Wearing Yellow Shirt at Golkar National Conference and Blue Shirt at PAN Congress
- Bruins legend Rick Middleton shows his magic at Fan Fest Boston Hockey Now