Crime against women is unpardonable sin, says PM Modi | Latest News India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women as an unpardonable sin, adding that the culprits should not be spared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Jalgaon. (PTI)

Addressing Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said, “Apart from strengthening the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, their safety is also the priority of the country. I have raised this issue many times from the Red Fort. Today, irrespective of the state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters.”

“I will once again tell all political parties of the country and all state governments that crimes against women are an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty should not be spared,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Those who help her in any way should not be spared. Whether it is a hospital, a school, the government or the police, at any level, everyone must be held accountable. The message must be very clear from top to bottom. This sin is unforgivable. Governments will continue to come and go, but protecting the lives and dignity of women is a big responsibility for all of us, as a society and as a government,” Modi added.

The prime minister's remarks come amid ongoing nationwide protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old medical intern at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

The doctor's body, with serious injuries, was found in the seminar room of the hospital's thoracic department on the morning of August 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. The main accused, Sanjoy Roy, is in judicial custody till September 6.

What did Prime Minister Modi say on Independence Day?

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort this year, Modi urged state governments to take crimes against women seriously and ensure swift punishment for the perpetrators.