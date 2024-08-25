



10 Downing Street, London, Office of British Prime Minister Larry, the 6th Prime Minister to be elected, British Government “I'm fine now” Larry the cat is at 10 Downing Street in London on the 6th (local time) as the Prime Minister's Office prepares a red carpet to welcome Oman's King Heissam bin Tariq al-Said. AP Yonhap News Agency His final path is the responsibility of the government. The British government is in trouble because of a cat. The main character is Larry. Larry, who accompanied the sixth prime minister from Westminster Downing Street to current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is now 17 years old and an old cat. The Times reported on the 23rd (local time) that senior officials at Downing Street had been planning Larry's crossing of the Rainbow Bridge over the past year. There is also a code name: “Larry Bridge”. It is comparable to the code name “Operation London Bridge” in anticipation of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the code name “Operation Menai Bridge” in anticipation of the death of King Charles III. In other words, the British government is doing its best to honor Larry, who has the title of Chief Mouser of the Cabinet Office. Larry was adopted by the Prime Minister's residence in 2011, while David Cameron was in power. Upon his resignation in 2016, Cameron appeased the butlers by showing a photo of Larry sitting on his lap during his final appearance in Parliament, saying: “There are rumours that I don't like Larry, but that's not true.” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy pets Larry the cat before attending a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on the 6th (local time). Reuters Yonhap News After four Conservative prime ministers, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the party's Prime Minister Starmer was greeted with a change of government last month. Officials are concerned about Larry, who has reached the age of 17, the life expectancy of a striped cat. A government source said: “We have a press release and a draft image ready for the sad day when Larry goes.” The source added that Larry is “doing well at the moment.” Another government official confirmed the “Larry Bridge” plan to inform the world of Larry's death, saying: “We think we should handle this issue sensitively.” The 10 Downing Street computer file lists the photos that will be released after Larry's death. In addition, a third government official said a draft social media presentation had been drawn up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mk.co.kr/en/world/11100784 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos