Zelensky's comments after PM Modi's departure from Ukraine spark unease





New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from kyiv, some comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on India's relations with Russia have caused unease in New Delhi. After Modi left for New Delhi following his meeting with Zelensky on Friday, the president of the Eastern European nation told reporters in kyiv that he had raised with the prime minister the issue of India buying oil from Russia. He went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown his disrespect towards India by attacking a children's hospital in Ukraine while Modi was visiting Moscow last month. Zelenskyy also raised the issue of the Russian military recruiting Indian citizens as its support personnel and sending them to the battlefields in Ukraine on Friday. A source in New Delhi said DH that the comments made by the president after the prime minister left kyiv on Friday were not in line with the spirit of the visit. India may convey its displeasure to Ukraine through diplomatic channels in a day or two. Zelensky even suggested that India could host the next peace summit in Ukraine. However, he later added that the next summit could only be hosted by one of the countries that had endorsed the declaration of the first summit held in Switzerland in June. According to Zelensky, Putin is spending the billions of dollars Russia earns from energy exports to India and other countries to fund its military aggression against Ukraine. He suggested that if India stopped buying oil from Russia, it would deal a severe blow to Putin’s war economy and make it difficult for him to continue funding military operations in Ukraine. After Russia launched special military operations in Ukraine in February 2022, it increased its oil imports from the former Soviet Union, despite US and European sanctions against India. Imports from Russia increased from less than 1% to nearly 40% of India's total oil purchases after the conflict began. “This is not a political strategy to buy oil. There is an oil strategy to buy oil. There is a market strategy to buy oil,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told reporters in Kiev after the prime ministers’ meeting with the Ukrainian president. “Today, major suppliers like Iran and Venezuela, which used to supply India, are limited in their freedom of action in the markets. I think this is a factor that needs to be taken into account,” he said, confirming that Zelensky had raised the issue with Modi. Modi travelled by train from Warsaw to kyiv and met Zelensky on Friday. It was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established. The visit was also significant because it came six weeks after Modi’s visit to Moscow, where his embrace with Russian President Vladimir Putin prompted the Ukrainian president to express disappointment over X. The US has also expressed disappointment over the symbolism and timing of the prime ministers’ visit to Russia. Modi had told Putin that it was heartbreaking to see innocent children being killed in conflicts. During his meeting with the Russian President in Moscow on July 8-9, the Prime Minister had also reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy were the only ways to end the conflict, and the solution would not come on the battlefield. He reiterated the same thing during his meeting with Zelenskyy in kyiv on Friday. The prime minister's visit to kyiv after his Moscow tour was an attempt by New Delhi to signal that it would continue to seek a strategic balance between India's decades-old ties with Russia and its relations with the United States and the rest of the West. Published August 24, 2024, 6:50 p.m. EAST

